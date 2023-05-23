Telangana government to regularise services of junior panchayat secretaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to regularise the services of junior panchayat secretaries (JPSs). He directed Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to finalise the procedure for the regularisation of services of JPSs.

At a meeting at the State Secretariat, the chief minister suggested that committees should be set under district collectors to evaluate the performance of the junior panchayat secretaries. The respective district collector along with additional collectors (Local Bodies), district forest officer, district SP or DCP will be the members of this committee.

A secretary-level or head of the department (HoD) level officer from the State will act as an observer. At the State level, a committee will be constituted headed by Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary. The proposals sent by the district committee will be examined by the State-level committee. The State committee will forward the report to the chief secretary.

In some gram panchayats, the district collectors appointed junior panchayat secretaries on a temporary basis. Rao ordered the authorities to start the process of appointment of new JPSs in these positions as well in the next stage of regularisation.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present at the meeting.

Telangana Panchayat Secretaries Federation State president A Srikanth Goud thanked the chief minister and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao for the decision. He said that the decision would benefit 9,335 families.

