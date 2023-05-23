Telangana: Over 1K assistant professors get appointment letters in a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,061 assistant professors in 34 specialised fields, who will serve in teaching hospitals. This recruitment drive is part of the government’s efforts to fill 80,000 job positions, following the previous successful recruitment of 1.5 lakh jobs.

Minister Harish Rao highlighted that this was one of the largest doctor recruitment events ever held in a single day. He also mentioned the recent appointment of 969 Civil Assistant Surgeons and the regularisation of 1,331 contract employees in the Health sector. Furthermore, the minister announced that a recruitment drive for 5,204 staff nurses will be conducted through computer-based tests.

“Over the past nine years, the government has filled 22,263 posts in the health department alone, with an additional 9,222 posts expected to be filled in the next few months,” the minister said. The government has initiated the recruitment process for a total of 31,484 posts since the formation of Telangana, demonstrating its commitment to providing job opportunities, he added. Minister Harish Rao urged the appointed doctors to serve society by utilising the government’s investment in medical education.

He compared doctors to soldiers and farmers for the importance of their contributions to the country. He also mentioned the significant increase in the number of beds in government hospitals, from 17,150 in 2014 to 33,314, with a target of reaching 50,000 beds in new hospitals. “The government has allocated an unprecedented budget of Rs 12,364 crores for healthcare, and Telangana ranks third in per capita expenditure on medical treatment, with Rs 3,532, he said.

