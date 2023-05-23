TS health director kicks up row, asks BRS MLA to make way for him

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana State Medical and Health Director Gadala Srinivasa Rao revels in controversies. Maybe he thinks it is the best way to be in the limelight as he nurses a desire to enter the Assembly.

He has, lately, been doing a lot of service to the people in the Kothagudem constituency from where he hails. He set up a service trust in the name of his father and through it, he has taken up several service programmes.

He once began a talk of the town when he asked sitting Kothagudem BRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao to retire from public life as he is past 80, indicating that he wants to contest from Kothagudem.

On several occasions, Srinivasa Rao had openly said that he would have no problem in contesting on the BRS ticket from Kothagudem since he had the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Srinivasa Rao has the habit of going off tangent while making comments which land him in hot controversies. His opponents are using his foibles as weapons against him.

Last year he landed in a controversy when he took part in black magic in Sujatha Nagar mandal. On another occasion, he danced in the Bathukamma festival in Kothagudem which raised eyebrows as it was not in very good taste.

On one occasion, he affirmed his faith in some kind of superstition when he said the secret of his success in his career was the amulet (tayattu) that he wore. At a Christmas function, he said that Christianity is the reason for the country’s development.

KHAMMAM: Telangana State Medical and Health Director Gadala Srinivasa Rao revels in controversies. Maybe he thinks it is the best way to be in the limelight as he nurses a desire to enter the Assembly. He has, lately, been doing a lot of service to the people in the Kothagudem constituency from where he hails. He set up a service trust in the name of his father and through it, he has taken up several service programmes. He once began a talk of the town when he asked sitting Kothagudem BRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao to retire from public life as he is past 80, indicating that he wants to contest from Kothagudem. On several occasions, Srinivasa Rao had openly said that he would have no problem in contesting on the BRS ticket from Kothagudem since he had the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Srinivasa Rao has the habit of going off tangent while making comments which land him in hot controversies. His opponents are using his foibles as weapons against him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last year he landed in a controversy when he took part in black magic in Sujatha Nagar mandal. On another occasion, he danced in the Bathukamma festival in Kothagudem which raised eyebrows as it was not in very good taste. On one occasion, he affirmed his faith in some kind of superstition when he said the secret of his success in his career was the amulet (tayattu) that he wore. At a Christmas function, he said that Christianity is the reason for the country’s development.