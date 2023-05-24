50 years on, Sri Ram Sagar project oustee gets justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji has recently upheld the order of a single judge regarding land allotment to petitioner K. Yemma Reddy. In his writ petition, Yemma Reddy questioned the authorities’ failure to allocate land in accordance with GO 141, issued on April 19, 1968, which he said entitled him to receive either five acres of dry land or two acres of wetland from the government, free of charge, in lieu of the government acquiring his house bearing No. 3-125 and 3-132, as well as approximately 8 acres of agricultural land under an award dated October 17, 1975, for the construction of the Pochampad Project (Sri Ram Sagar Project).

However, since the acquisition, the authorities failed to rehabilitate Yemma Reddy, prompting him to file the writ petition. In response, the Special Deputy Collector of Land Acquisition for the Sri Ram Sagar project submitted a counter-affidavit, acknowledging his entitlement to five acres of agricultural land and two home site plots, considering his assets were acquired for the project’s development.

After a thorough examination of the case, the bench concluded that there was no merit in the State government’s appeal, finding no error or infirmity in the single judge’s directives. The court emphasised the authorities’ failure to fulfil their statutory obligation to rehabilitate Yemma Reddy for more than 50 years. The court dismissed the appeal and refused to grant any extension for the delayed filing.



