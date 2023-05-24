As Telangana polls approach, corporators & kin start lobbying for tickets

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw near, a number of corporators and former corporators in and around the GHMC limits are looking to contest and expand their political careers.

In fact, spouses of many corporators are actively involved at the constituency level, aiming to secure tickets from their respective parties. Councillors and mayors from various municipalities surrounding Hyderabad are also keen to test their luck in the electoral arena. The Congress, BJP, and BRS are seeing multiple corporators lobbying for tickets.

Former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has set his sights on the Uppal Assembly constituency, displaying a strong determination to contest in the upcoming polls while Shobhan Reddy, husband of Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, is lobbying for the Uppal Assembly ticket from the BRS. Meanwhile, Jagadeeshwar Goud, Corporator from Madhapur, is hopeful of securing the Sherilingampalli ticket while Manne Goverdhan Reddy, husband of Venkateswara Colony Corporator Manne Kavitha Reddy, is eagerly anticipating the Khairatabad MLA ticket from the BRS.

In a similar vein, BJP corporators are also seeking opportunities to participate in the Assembly elections. Thokala Srinivas Reddy, the corporator from Mylardevulapally, is keen on contesting the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency and has already started lobbying for this. Akula Srivani, BJP Saroornagar corporator, is interested in competing for the Maheswaram Assembly segment.

Koppula Narshimha Reddy, BJP Deputy floor leader and corporator from Mansoorabad has his sights set on the LB Nagar ticket while Gangadhar Reddy, the Gachibowli Corporator, has also expressed interest in contesting from the Sherilingampally constituency.

Vurapalli Sravan, the corporator from Malkajgiri hopes to get the nod from the party high command for the Malakjgiri Assembly ticket.

Not to be left behind, the Congress corporators are also actively vying for MLA tickets. P Vijaya Reddy, a corporator, is concentrating her efforts on contesting from the Khairatabad and is engaged in lobbying to secure the party ticket, having previously contested from the same segment as a YSRC candidate in 2014. Somasekhar Reddy, the husband of AS Rao Nagar Corporator Singireddy Sirisha, is working tirelessly to contest from the Uppal, bolstered by his close ties with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Uppal corporator Mudumula Rajitha Reddy’s husband Parameswar Reddy is also expecting the Uppal ticket. Former corporators like Srinivas Reddy from Ramnagar, former Cantonment MLA late Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nanditha is also expecting ticket from the BRS. Badangpet Mayor Parijata Narshimha Reddy is confident of the Congress ticket for the Maheswaram seat.



