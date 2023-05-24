IPS officer’s mentorship produces toppers in UPSC exams

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Director General (ADG) of the CID Mahesh Bhagwat’s free online coaching has yielded exceptional results this year as 13 candidates cracked the tough UPSC exams and made it to top 100 ranks in the country. Bhagwat initially started helping students through emails before launching free online classes.

The results of the UPSC final examination were announced on Tuesday. The candidates who qualified for the mains appeared for interviews from January to May this year. Among them, Ishita Kishore, who secured All India Rank 1, and Smriti Mishra, who secured AIR 4, were also trained by Bhagwat for their interviews.

The qualifiers include Ishita Kishore (rank 1), Smriti Mishra (4), Kritika Goyal (14), GVS Pavandata (22), Sandeep Kumar (24), Sankhe Kashmira Kishore (25), Yadav Suryabhan (27), Ajmer Sanket (35), Anup Das (38), Richa Kulkarni (54), Muskan Dagar (72), Ayushi Jain (74), Dabholkar Vasant (76), and Avula Saikrishna who secured rank 94.

Bhagwat stated that approximately 600-700 students were part of his training this year, with around 150 successfully passing the examination. For the past 10 years, the CID chief from Maharashtra has been assisting students in realising their dreams.

It initially started with a student from his hometown, Pune, who asked him questions via email. As WhatsApp gained popularity, two groups were created: one for students in Maharashtra and another for students from the rest of the country.

“We already had a group of alumni from the State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC) in Mumbai, through which we started training students. When I moved to Telangana, I extended the initiative here as well,” Bhagwat explained. “There are separate groups for prelims and mains, but only technical questions are discussed in the former.” When a student reaches the interview stage, Bhagwat personally spends at least an hour training them rigorously. The officer, who cleared the UPSC in 1995, considers this service to society.

HARATHI DID NOT EXPECT TO CLEAR UPSC EXAM, LET ALONE SECURE ALL-INDIA THIRD RANK IN 4TH ATTEMPT

Hyderabad: It took Uma Harathi N four attempts to clear the UPSC examination. She realised that gaining knowledge alone was not enough, but the way you present it matters. Daughter of N Venkateshwarlu, SP of Narayanpet district, secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the examination. She was on cloud nine when the results were declared on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to the media, she said that she did not expect to clear the examination and already started preparing for the preliminary examination next year. “This time I focused on how I can present the knowledge and content I have.

I only read the syllabus, previous years’ question papers and what was necessary for the examination,” she said. Another thing that changed this year was her optional subject. In her last 3-4 attempts, Harathi took Geography as an optional subject. This year she decided to switch over to Anthropology. “It was a risky decision as I had invested 3-4 years studying Geography. However, after multiple failed attempts I needed a fresh start and a new subject to focus on,” she said.

