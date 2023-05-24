Podu farmers to get pattas during Telangana Formation Day celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day, the State government has decided to implement a series of developmental programmes, including distribution of podu land pattas to tribals. At a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hand over podu land pattas to tribals from June 24 to 30. He also directed the officials to extend the benefits of Rythu Bandhu scheme to tribals who will receive pattas and deposit the mounts in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister will hold a teleconference with all the District Collectors on May 25 on the programmes to be launched during the decennial celebrations. The vacant government lands would be identified and house sites would be distributed to the eligible persons during the celebrations. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, providing Rs 3 lakh financial assistance for constructing houses to those having their own house sites, would be started in July. The foundation stone for expansion of NIMS hospital will be laid on June 14.

Govt to spend Rs 277 cr on KCR Nutrition Kits

The government will also be distributing the KCR Nutrition Kits among pregnant women across the State during the 21-day celebrations.

As each kit costs Rs 2,000, the State government will be spending a total of Rs 277 crore to implement this programme, the benefit of which will be extended to 6,84,000 women during 2023-24.

During a video conference with officials of Health Department on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said: “This visionary scheme has resulted in a significant reduction in the maternal mortality rate.”

TS RELEASES Rs 1,190 CR FUNDS TO PANCHAYATS



Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday released Rs 1,190 crore pending dues to gram panchayats. The decision to release funds was taken during a meeting Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao had with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari at the Secretariat. The meeting also discussed the works to be taken up in panchayats across the State.

SCHEDULE OF CELEBRATIONS

June 2: CM KCR to kick-start the State Formation Day celebrations at Gun Park

June 3: Programmes to highlight the achievements in agriculture sector, including Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Leaders and government officials to participate in community lunch with farmers

June 4: Police Suraksha Dinotsavam

June 5: Telangana Vidyut Vijayotsavam

June 6: Telangana Parisramika Pragathi Utsavam

June 7: Saguneeti Dinotsvam. A meeting at Ravindra Bharathi to highlight the achievements in irrigation sector

June 8: Oroora Cheruvula Panduga. Community lunch on the bunds of irrigation tanks in all villages

June 9: Telangana Samkshema Samburalu. A meeting at Ravindra Bharati with the beneficiaries of Kalyan Lakshmi and Aasara pension

June 10: Telangana Suparipalana Dinotsavam to hight benefits of administrative reforms in all districts

June 11: Telangana Sahitya Dinostavam

June 12: Telangana Run with the participation of students and youth

June 13: Telangana Mahila Samkshema Dinotsavam to felicitate women employees

June 14: Telangana Vaidya Arogya Dinotsavam

June 15: Telangana Palle Pragathi Dinotsavam to felicitate sarpanches and MPPs who received awards from the Centre

June 16: Telangana Pattana Dinotsavam

June 17: Telangana Girijanotsavam

June 18: Telangana Manchi Neella Panduga

June 19: Telangana Haritostavam. A massive drive for planting of saplings across the State

June 20: Telangana Vidya Dinotsavam. Around 10,000 libraries, Mana

Ooru- Mana Badi schools and 1,600 digital classrooms will be started

June 21: Telangana Adhyatmika Dinotsavam. Various programmes will be taken up at places of religious worship

June 22: Amarula Samsarana programme. CM KCR to inaugurate the newly constructed Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial

