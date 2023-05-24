TPCC president Revanth plans bus yatra with Congress seniors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy is planning to soon embark on a bus yatra that will cover all the districts in the State. Revanth had already taken out a padayatra from Mulugu (Sammakka Saralamama) to Banswada in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Revanth is keen to keep the momentum of that padayatra going and hence the latest bus yatra. According to party sources, he wants to take several senior leaders of the party along with him on the bus yatra.

The sources said that Revanth wants to repeat the Karnataka experiment where the KPCC and CLP covered a number of Assembly segments during their bus yatra before the elections. With the Karnataka experiment paying off, Revanth is keen to replicate it with a similar yatra through the Assembly constituencies not covered by him during his padayatra and also segments where the party is perceived to be weaker.

Meanwhile, CLP leader and Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is currently in Jadcherla as part of his padayatra, plans to conclude it in Nalgonda by the end of July or mid-August.

Cong leaders begin to put party first

Revanth is expected to announce his bus yatra after his return from the US. He will leave for the US on May 29. He has already obtained approval for his bus yatra from the party high command. Meanwhile, star campaigner of the party and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is also preparing to embark on a bus yatra in the erstwhile Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts, which is also generating interest among the cadres.

Party well-wishers say that whoever takes out a yatra, whether it is a padayatra or bus yatra, will definitely contribute to improving the party’s prospects. It is also an indication that the leaders have reset their priorities — they want the party to win the elections first by defeating BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

