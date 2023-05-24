Home States Telangana

TS govt to spend own funds on sheep distribution as NCDC sits on loan plea

In the first phase, the State government raised loan from NCDC, purchased the sheep and distributed them.

Published: 24th May 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sheep

Image for representational purposes (Photo | A Suresh Kumar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the delay in sanctioning of loans by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), the State government has decided to start the sheep distribution programme with its own funds starting with Rs 1,000 crore. 

Accordingly, the second phase of sheep distribution programme will commence on June 5 across the State.
In the first phase, the State government raised loan from NCDC, purchased the sheep and distributed them. However, the NCDC has not sanctioned the loan for the second phase so far. “Senior officials met the NCDC authorities recently and discussed the issues related to documentation. We are expecting that the NCDC will release the loan amount shortly,” sources in Animal Husbandry  department told TNIE. 

In the absence of NCDC loan, the required funds would be met from the State Budget. Officials estimate that around Rs 6,000 crore is required for the second phase of sheep distribution. The target is to distribute sheep units to 3.5 lakh shepherds. 

At a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the second phase of sheep distribution programme would be started in Nalgonda district on June 5. The Minister said that the government distributed 3.93 lakh units in the first phase of programme. The Minister also said that fish food festival would be conducted on June 8, 9 and 10 at all district headquarters.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheep distribution
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp