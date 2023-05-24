Home States Telangana

TS paid Rs 2,400 crore premium, farmers received only Rs 1,800 crore: Agriculture Minister

In a lighthearted remark, Niranjan Reddy said that the Union Minister seemed to imply that he and the Prime Minister were personally funding the subsidy disbursements.

Published: 24th May 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday denounced Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s assertions regarding fertiliser subsidies. 

He also countered criticism against the BRS government for withdrawing from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) by saying that although the State government had paid a substantial insurance premium amounting to Rs 2,400 crore over a four-year period, farmers had received claims totalling only Rs 1,800 crore. 

“This discrepancy resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 600 crore for the State,” Niranjan Reddy said. Speaking at an event in Wanaparthy, the Minister ridiculed Kishan Reddy’s claims, referring to them as “innocent and laugh-worthy.”

He contended that successive Union governments, including the NDA administration, have long been responsible for providing subsidies on fertilisers since the days of the Green Revolution. Niranjan Reddy alleged that it was, in fact, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre that had reduced these subsidies, in contrast to Kishan Reddy’s narrative.

In a lighthearted remark, Niranjan Reddy said that the Union Minister seemed to imply that he and the Prime Minister were personally funding the subsidy disbursements. Asserting that the Union government lacked a distinct currency of its own, he emphasised its reliance on State governments for revenue generation through taxes. Niranjan Reddy also called upon BJP leaders to explain why the Gujarat government had not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana S Niranjan Reddy G Kishan Reddy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp