26 children rescued from child traffickers in Hyderabad, eight arrested

By PTI

HYDERABAD: As many as 26 children hailing from West Bengal and Jharkhand, who were being brought to Hyderabad allegedly to work as labourers were rescued and eight "traffickers" were arrested at the Secunderabad Railway Station here, the Telangana Police said on Thursday.

On information that children aged between 13 and 18, with the "traffickers", were travelling on the East Coast Express en route from Vijayawada to Secunderabad, the rescue operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Women Safety Wing on Wednesday, in which teams from GRP and RPF Secunderabad along with an NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan participated, an official release said.

The accused, belonging to West Bengal and Jharkhand, confessed that they were bringing the children to Hyderabad to work as labourers.

A case under IPC section 374 (unlawfully compelling any person to labour against will) was registered at the GRP Police Station in Secunderabad and further investigation is under progress, it said.

The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, who directed the police to provide them shelter at the Government Home for Boys, the release added.

