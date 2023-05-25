Adivasi Congress to protest ‘insult’ to President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the decision of the Union government to get the new Parliament building in New Delhi inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu as a “blatant insult to the highest office of the land”, the Adivasi Congress announced statewide protests on May 28 against the move.

Addressing a press conference alongside AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary at Gandhi Bhavan, All India Adivasi Congress vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik Tejavath expressed his strong disapproval of the BJP-led Union government’s decision, claiming it amounted to the suppression of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities.

“The decision reveals the BJP’s disregard for Dalits and marginalised groups as well as Modi’s autocratic approach,” Bellaiah Naik said.

Highlighting a troubling encounter with an RSS ideologue, he recounted an astonishing response he received when questioning the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the ceremony. Bellaiah Naik quoted the RSS ideologue as saying: “How can a widow, especially one from the Adivasi community, be invited to such an auspicious event?”

He also took serious objection to the date chosen for the inauguration of the Parliament building as it happens to be DV Savarkar’s birth anniversary. “How can you (Modi) inaugurate Parliament on the birthday of a desh drohi (traitor)?” Bellaiah Naik asked.

To register its discontent, the Adivasi Congress has decided to organise protests in the form of rallies and demonstrations on May 28 at the statues of prominent figures such as BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Komaram Bheem across the State. Members of the Adivasi Congress also set fire to a poster of the Prime Minister on Wednesday amidst slogans.

LET LS SPEAKER DO THE HONOURS, SAYS OWAISI

Hyderabad: Terming the NDA government’s decision to have the new Parliament complex inaugurated by Narendra Modi “a gross violation of the theory of separation of powers and the independence of the legislature,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister should not destroy the basic structure of the Constitution. He demanded that Speaker Om Birla inaugurate the new Parliament as he is the custodian of the Lok Sabha. Owaisi reminded that the executive, legislature and judiciary needed to be independent, and the PM laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament was an interference of the executive in the judiciary.

