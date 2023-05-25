Home States Telangana

Adivasi Congress to protest ‘insult’ to President

Highlighting a troubling encounter with an RSS ideologue, he recounted an astonishing response he received when questioning the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the ceremony.

Published: 25th May 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Describing the decision of the Union government to get the new Parliament building in New Delhi inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu as a “blatant insult to the highest office of the land”, the Adivasi Congress announced statewide protests on May 28 against the move.

Addressing a press conference alongside AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary at Gandhi Bhavan, All India Adivasi Congress vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik Tejavath expressed his strong disapproval of the BJP-led Union government’s decision, claiming it amounted to the suppression of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities. 

“The decision reveals the BJP’s disregard for Dalits and marginalised groups as well as Modi’s autocratic approach,” Bellaiah Naik said.

Highlighting a troubling encounter with an RSS ideologue, he recounted an astonishing response he received when questioning the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the ceremony. Bellaiah Naik quoted the RSS ideologue as saying: “How can a widow, especially one from the Adivasi community, be invited to such an auspicious event?”

He also took serious objection to the date chosen for the inauguration of the Parliament building as it happens to be DV Savarkar’s birth anniversary. “How can you (Modi) inaugurate Parliament on the birthday of a desh drohi (traitor)?” Bellaiah Naik asked.

To register its discontent, the Adivasi Congress has decided to organise protests in the form of rallies and demonstrations on May 28 at the statues of prominent figures such as BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Komaram Bheem across the State. Members of the Adivasi Congress also set fire to a poster of the Prime Minister on Wednesday amidst slogans. 

LET LS SPEAKER DO THE HONOURS, SAYS OWAISI

Hyderabad: Terming the NDA government’s decision to have the new Parliament complex inaugurated by Narendra Modi “a gross violation of the theory of separation of powers and the independence of the legislature,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister should not destroy the basic structure of the Constitution. He demanded that Speaker Om Birla inaugurate the new Parliament as he is the custodian of the Lok Sabha. Owaisi reminded that the executive, legislature and judiciary needed to be independent, and the PM laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament was an interference of the executive in the judiciary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new Parliament building Droupadi Murmu Modi protests Adivasi Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp