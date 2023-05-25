Home States Telangana

BRS ZPTC members allege corruption in Dalit Bandhu, other welfare schemes

Anil Jadhav alleged that though three acres of land was allotted to the poor in the Dalit Basti, some are trying to develop layout and sell plots.

Published: 25th May 2023

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a development that is likely to create a big headache for the State government in an election year, the BRS members of the Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) on Wednesday alleged corruption in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and other welfare schemes in the district. 

During the Zilla Parishad general body meeting, which was attended by just one MLA — Athram Sakku of Asifabad, they found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for authorising the MLAs to finalise the list of beneficiaries while expressing the view that the District Collectors should be given that responsibility.

Curiously, other MLAs Jogu Ramanna of Adilabad, Rathod Bapu Rao of Boath and Rekha Naik of Khanapur as well as MLC Dhande Vithal were conspicuous by their absence in the meeting, which was chaired by Rathod Janardhan and is likely to be the last one before the 2023 Assembly polls. 

ZPTC members Katpelli Raju of Tamsi, Anil Jadhav of Neradigonda and Boath BRS MPP Tula Srinivas were among those who raised the issue of irregularities in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and Dalit Basti schemes.  

Alleging corruption in the implementation of welfare schemes, Katpelli Raju said: “There is political involvement in every aspect. It is wrong to have an MLA or a minister as the chairperson of selection committees. There is widespread corruption. Chief Minister KCR should rethink his decision to hand over the responsibilities of heading these committees to MLAs and ministers.”

Echoing his views, Tula Srinivas said: “Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries are being asked to pay `2 lakh bribe. In Boath mandal, 13 beneficiaries were selected. But, the name of one beneficiary — Kamble Bheem Rao was deleted at the last minute because he was unable to pay the bribe amount.”

Layouts on lands allotted to the poor
Anil Jadhav alleged that though three acres of land was allotted to the poor in the Dalit Basti, some are trying to develop layout and sell plots. District Collector Rahul Raj, however, said that the situation is being closely monitored. He revealed that he had already instructed SC Corporation Executive Director Shankar to look into the issue. Meanwhile, MLA Attram Sakku wanted to know from the officials about the status of ongoing works on new gram panchayat buildings in Narnoor and Gadiguda mandals in his constituency. But, he was not satisfied with the details provided by the officials.

