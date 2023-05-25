Home States Telangana

Congress, BJP, BSP chiefs look for suitable Assembly segments in Telangana

After the grand old party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Revanth is also looking at Narayanpet which is very close to Raichur in the neighbouring State. 

HYDERABAD: The presidents of State units of three national parties are scouting for suitable constituencies in Telangana to contest in the Assembly elections later this year.

TPCC president and MP 
A Revanth Reddy is contemplating contesting from his home constituency of Kodangal but he lost the election from here in 2018 to a BRS candidate. He won the Kodangal Assembly seat in 2009 and 2014. He is also weighing his prospects of winning from LB Nagar and Naryanpet.

As he expects the party to win the election, he is taking a hard look at LB Nagar which is part of his Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. He believes that winning the election from LB Nagar would be child’s play for him, which he thinks will help him in concentrating on the entire State as he has to navigate the party through the choppy waters and defeat the BRS in the elections.

He believes that the Karnataka result would have a rub-off effect on Narayanpet in view of its proximity to that State. He also has contacts with leaders in this Assembly segment, which was once part of the Mahbubnagar district from where he hails.

On the other hand, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who has contested unsuccessfully twice in Assembly polls from Karimnagar, is now focusing on Vemulawada and Husnabad Assembly segments. These three Assembly segments are part of his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. As he has to steer the party to victory in the elections, he wants to have a safe constituency so that he could concentrate on other segments to promote the party’s prospects.

Tussle in Vemulawada 
Sanjay is believed to have veered to the conclusion that Vemulawada is a safe haven for him as incumbent Ch Ramesh of BRS is facing citizenship issues and the party leadership might replace him with someone else. 

A BRS ticket aspirant Ch Lakshminarismha is touring the Vemulawada constituency extensively to impress Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but the incumbent is also keen on seeking re-election. As there is a tussle between the two, Sanjay wants to benefit from the conflict.

Sanjay, to be on the safe side, is also poring over the prospects of his election from Husnabad which is also part of his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. As Munnur Kapus are a dominant community in this segment, his supporters are asking him to seek election from there for an easy victory.

Meanwhile, BSP State president and retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has not yet taken any decision on where he wants to contest from in the Assembly polls. Sources in BSP said that he is weighing his prospects in Sirpur-Kagaznagar, Chennur and Choppadandi segments.

Praveen Kumar’s supporters said that the BSP candidate had won the Sirpur Assembly seat in 2014 but he later joined the ruling BRS. As people are aware of the BSP’s symbol and Praveen Kumar, he might win the seat easily, they argue. He might take a decision in July, his supporters added.

