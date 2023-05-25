Home States Telangana

DRI seizes 31.42 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.14 crore in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, one arrested

Based on specific intelligence, a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam was busted in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the outskirts of Vattem village.

Published: 25th May 2023 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 04:00 PM

By ANI

NAGARKURNOOL: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested one person and seized 31.42 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.14 crore in Nagarkurnool District of Telangana, said an official release.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the release, based on specific intelligence, a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam was busted in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the outskirts of Vattem village (Bijinepally Mandal), Nagarkurnool District of Telangana.

"The planned strike resulted in the seizure of 31.42 kg of Alprazolam as a finished product with an approximate value of Rs 3.14 crore in the illicit market and in-process material along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacturing," read the release.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

