Eatala rejects reports of rift with Bandi, says no changes in State BJP leadership

HYDERABAD: Stating that he does not believe that the BJP central leadership would opt for changes in the structure of the party’s Telangana unit, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday dismissed recent media reports suggesting a rift between him and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay.

Addressing the media at his residence at Shamirpet, Rajender reiterated that he has never sought any political position in the past – neither during his time with BRS nor with the BJP – and has no intention of doing so in the future.

The BJP MLA emphasised that the party’s central leadership would make decisions in accordance with their plans and strategies, rather than being swayed by media speculations.

Referring to Sanjay’s leadership, Rajender acknowledged his efforts and stressed the importance of utilising the collective strength of party leaders and workers to expand and succeed in the upcoming elections.

Referring to the conflicts arising between veteran BJP leaders and new entrants from other parties, Rajender deemed such clashes as normal and attributed them to scientific reasons. He reminded everyone of the central leadership’s directive, urging unity and cooperation among party members.

He emphasised that the experience and expertise brought in by the new entrants, including their past roles as MLAs and ministers, would prove invaluable to the party’s growth and development.

‘Only KCR, family gain from GO 111 scrapping’

Rajender also criticised the State government’s decision to revoke GO 111, which was done under the pretext of Hyderabad’s expansion and benefits to farmers. He alleged that the government’s true motive was to favour real estate interests, middlemen, and Chief Minister KCR’s family members, who held significant stakes in the vast area covered by GO 111. He claimed that the majority of the land had already changed hands, leaving only a few plots remaining in the hands of farmers.

Drawing attention to the allocation of government lands to private companies, he referred to instances such as the Miyapur land scam and the Yellamma Banda area in Kukatpally. He urged the people of Telangana to comprehend the State government’s intentions, alleging that they aimed to amass substantial funds for their election campaigns in Maharashtra and elsewhere while stifling democratic voices within Telangana that were working towards defeating BRS in the upcoming elections.

