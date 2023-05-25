ORR contract awarded to private agency to benefit KCR kin, claims Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of benefiting from awarding ORR maintenance to a private company and scrapping GO No: 111. Speaking to media persons, he said: “We will take legal recourse to fight KCR family’s irregularities.”

He demanded revocation of the award of the work to IRB Infra as it had failed to pay 10 per cent of the total bid amount within one month of the signing of the agreement. He alleged that the IRB Infra had sought four months’ time to pay even 10 per cent of the bid amount in contravention of the agreement rules for the maintenance of the 1,264-km stretch Outer Ring Road (ORR) project under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model.

Questioning the timing of the transfer of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited’s (HGCL) MD, Revanth asked what was the need. “Why was IAS officer Santhosh shunted out from HGCL and replaced with a retired engineer? It was only to give permissions required by IRB Infra to pay the 10 per cent amount in installments.”

Accusing MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao of having an underhand deal in privatising the ORR toll collection, Revanth demanded a probe into the minister’s UK tour. He dared the government to reveal whether any Singapore-based company representatives met KTR on his foreign tour.

“Who all accompanied the prince (read KTR) during his foreign tour? Specifically, where are Teja Raju and Rajesh Raju during KTR’s UK tour,” he asked.

He alleged that soon after IRB infra secured the contract, it had sold 49 per cent stake to a Singapore company and expressed concern over the possible threat to national security. “When IRB Infra sold its 49 per cent stake to a Singapore-based company, the latter can further resell it to any country including our enemy countries. Subsequently, the masked companies or countries would recruit their spies disguising them as employees,” he said.

Referring to the scrapping of GO 111, Revanth alleged that “insider trading” has taken place in the 84 villages which fall under the purview of the GO in question.

He demanded an inquiry into the land transaction details after the BRS government came to power for the second time. He also said that they will move the NGT challenging the scrapping of GO 111.

