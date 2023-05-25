Post Karnataka result, significant increase in Congress ticket aspirants in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The clear mandate given by the electorate in neighbouring Karnataka has come as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered Telangana unit of Congress. The grand old party, which till now was besieged by internal fighting, is now looking forward to the upcoming elections with optimism while its leaders are singing the song of ‘unity’ and confidently speaking about the revival of party’s fortunes in the State.

However, this new-found confidence among the leaders is also creating a few headaches for the party vis-a-vis selection of election candidates.

Encouraged by the party’s success in Karnataka, several State leaders are now aspiring for a Congress ticket. This trend is more evident in the erstwhile Khammam district where many leaders have suddenly woken up from their slumber and started actively participating in party activities, and most of them are aspiring to contest in the next elections.

After the party suffered its second successive defeat in 2018 Assembly elections, these leaders preferred to maintain a low profile and remained politically inactive. But the Karnataka poll result coupled with other recent developments, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders’ padayatras, has injected fresh enthusiasm among these leaders, who have now started lobbying for tickets.

If party sources are to be believed, there is huge competition for Congress tickets in Khammam, Kothagudem and Palair segments.

Royala Nageswara Rao, Maddi Srinivasa Reddy, and a family member of former minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy are eying Palair tickets.

Former MP and Union minister Renuka Chowdhury hoping to contest from Khammam but is likely to face stiff competition for tickets from other leaders including Manukonda Radhakishore and Md Javeed. There are at least two aspirants for Kothagudem ticket and they are Potla Nageswara Rao and Yedavalli Kirshna.

Former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar Rao and Manavatha Roy have reportedly been lobbying for Sattupalli ticket while sitting MLA and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is hoping to seek reelection from Madhira constituency.

Tough competition in reserved segments

In reserved constituencies too, there are multiple aspirants for Congress tickets. In Wyra ST constituency, Bala Naik and Ramurthy Naik are hoping to get the party’s nod to contest in the next elections while Ravi Naik and Venkateswarlu are vying ticket in another ST reserved constituency — Yellandu.

Meanwhile, incumbent MLA Podem Veeraiah is hoping to seek reelection in Bhadrachalam while Sunnam Nagamani and Tati Venkateswarlu are trying for Aswaraopet ticket.

It may be mentioned here that the grand old party has a strong base in the erstwhile Khammam district. Despite a huge pro-TRS wave in the last elections, the Congress, with support from TDP and CPI, won six out of 10 Assembly seats in the district.

