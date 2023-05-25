Severed head in Telangana's Musi river: Killer kept body parts in fridge

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mystery behind the severed head found in Musi waters a week ago was solved on Wednesday with the Malakpet police identifying the victim as 55-year-old Yerram Anuradha Reddy, a former nurse-turned-moneylender.

Police found that the grisly murder, similar to the Shraddha Walker case, was committed in a fit of rage following a dispute over money. The accused, identified as B Chandra Mohan (48), stabbed Anuradha and then chopped her body into six pieces. He later dumped her head into the Musi and kept the rest of the body parts in a fridge.

According to the police, an altercation between Chandra Mohan and Anuradha occurred on May 12 in her ground-floor residence near Vinayaka temple in RTC Colony, Chaitanyapuri, when she insisted that he return the `7 lakh that he had borrowed from her.

In a fit of rage, he fatally stabbed her in the chest and stomach. Subsequently, he acquired two stone cutters, knives, and blades to carry out the gruesome dissection. He severed her head and carried it to his residence on the first floor of the same building. The head was carefully wrapped in a polythene cover and stored in the refrigerator. He proceeded to dismember the remaining body parts, packing them in polythene covers and storing them in his refrigerator. The accused even resorted to the daily application of perfumes to mask any odour.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, South East Zone DCP Ch Rupesh revealed details of the investigation: “Eight dedicated teams meticulously worked on the case. After painstakingly analysing countless hours of CCTV footage, we stumbled upon a lead that revealed suspicious activities of the accused near the crime scene. With his face concealed by a handkerchief and cap, the trail ultimately led us to his residence. It was at this juncture that we first uncovered the involvement of the accused in the murder, leading to the identification of the deceased.”

Investigations unveiled an affair between Chandra Mohan and Anuradha, whose husband had separated from her. Her daughter is presently residing in Australia.

Killer did extensive research on body preservation techniques

The motive behind the heinous murder gradually came to light during the investigation.

The DCP revealed, “The accused, who dabbles in stock investments, had borrowed a sum of `7 lakh from the deceased on multiple occasions. Anuradha had demanded repayment, and when she confronted him in a heated argument, he stabbed her in a fit of rage and later dismembered her body.”

Extensive research was conducted on body preservation techniques to prevent odour, following which Chandra Mohan purchased items such as phenyl, Dettol, perfume, incense sticks, camphor, and various sprays.

When the police paid him a visit, he appeared calm and composed, with no visible signs of fear. However, injuries on his hands, acquired during the murder of Anuradha, raised suspicions.

According to the DCP, Chandra Mohan attempted to divert suspicion by using the mobile phone of the victim to impersonate her and send text messages. Notably, Mohan even sent a message to Anuradha’s daughter, falsely claiming that her mother was embarking on a pilgrimage.

The intention behind this ruse was to create a scenario wherein if the messages ceased during the pilgrimage, Anuradha’s family would believe she had gone missing and lodge a complaint accordingly, potentially leading the case in a different direction.

To aid in the investigation, the eight police teams scoured through the CCTV footage from May 10 to May 15 as well as conducted meticulous searches within the DARPAN application to identify any missing persons matching the deceased, and collaboration with the CID, Women’s Safety Wing, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The teams also circulated coloured pamphlets featuring the photograph of the deceased throughout various public spaces, including railway stations, bus stations, auto stands, metro stations, cinema halls, and major markets. These notices have also been affixed to buses and trains. Additionally, the investigators meticulously collected information on all missing person cases reported at the 735 police stations in Telangana.

They have extensively conducted inquiries in nearby areas such as Chaderghat, Kachiguda, Saidabad, Amberpet, Santoshnagar, and Kanchanbagh, displaying the deceased’s photo to residents in an effort to establish her identity. The collected details have been promptly shared with police headquarters across all states in India.

HYDERABAD: The mystery behind the severed head found in Musi waters a week ago was solved on Wednesday with the Malakpet police identifying the victim as 55-year-old Yerram Anuradha Reddy, a former nurse-turned-moneylender. Police found that the grisly murder, similar to the Shraddha Walker case, was committed in a fit of rage following a dispute over money. The accused, identified as B Chandra Mohan (48), stabbed Anuradha and then chopped her body into six pieces. He later dumped her head into the Musi and kept the rest of the body parts in a fridge. According to the police, an altercation between Chandra Mohan and Anuradha occurred on May 12 in her ground-floor residence near Vinayaka temple in RTC Colony, Chaitanyapuri, when she insisted that he return the `7 lakh that he had borrowed from her. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a fit of rage, he fatally stabbed her in the chest and stomach. Subsequently, he acquired two stone cutters, knives, and blades to carry out the gruesome dissection. He severed her head and carried it to his residence on the first floor of the same building. The head was carefully wrapped in a polythene cover and stored in the refrigerator. He proceeded to dismember the remaining body parts, packing them in polythene covers and storing them in his refrigerator. The accused even resorted to the daily application of perfumes to mask any odour. Speaking exclusively to TNIE, South East Zone DCP Ch Rupesh revealed details of the investigation: “Eight dedicated teams meticulously worked on the case. After painstakingly analysing countless hours of CCTV footage, we stumbled upon a lead that revealed suspicious activities of the accused near the crime scene. With his face concealed by a handkerchief and cap, the trail ultimately led us to his residence. It was at this juncture that we first uncovered the involvement of the accused in the murder, leading to the identification of the deceased.” Investigations unveiled an affair between Chandra Mohan and Anuradha, whose husband had separated from her. Her daughter is presently residing in Australia. Killer did extensive research on body preservation techniques The motive behind the heinous murder gradually came to light during the investigation. The DCP revealed, “The accused, who dabbles in stock investments, had borrowed a sum of `7 lakh from the deceased on multiple occasions. Anuradha had demanded repayment, and when she confronted him in a heated argument, he stabbed her in a fit of rage and later dismembered her body.” Extensive research was conducted on body preservation techniques to prevent odour, following which Chandra Mohan purchased items such as phenyl, Dettol, perfume, incense sticks, camphor, and various sprays. When the police paid him a visit, he appeared calm and composed, with no visible signs of fear. However, injuries on his hands, acquired during the murder of Anuradha, raised suspicions. According to the DCP, Chandra Mohan attempted to divert suspicion by using the mobile phone of the victim to impersonate her and send text messages. Notably, Mohan even sent a message to Anuradha’s daughter, falsely claiming that her mother was embarking on a pilgrimage. The intention behind this ruse was to create a scenario wherein if the messages ceased during the pilgrimage, Anuradha’s family would believe she had gone missing and lodge a complaint accordingly, potentially leading the case in a different direction. To aid in the investigation, the eight police teams scoured through the CCTV footage from May 10 to May 15 as well as conducted meticulous searches within the DARPAN application to identify any missing persons matching the deceased, and collaboration with the CID, Women’s Safety Wing, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The teams also circulated coloured pamphlets featuring the photograph of the deceased throughout various public spaces, including railway stations, bus stations, auto stands, metro stations, cinema halls, and major markets. These notices have also been affixed to buses and trains. Additionally, the investigators meticulously collected information on all missing person cases reported at the 735 police stations in Telangana. They have extensively conducted inquiries in nearby areas such as Chaderghat, Kachiguda, Saidabad, Amberpet, Santoshnagar, and Kanchanbagh, displaying the deceased’s photo to residents in an effort to establish her identity. The collected details have been promptly shared with police headquarters across all states in India.