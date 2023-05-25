Sonata Software to create 200 jobs in Nalgonda IT Tower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s efforts to expand the IT sector beyond Hyderabad are yielding positive results. Sonata Software, a leading modernisation engineering company, is set to create 200 jobs in the Nalgonda IT Tower, which will begin its operations soon.

This expansion not only brings employment opportunities but also provides a platform for the youth to enhance their skills and delve into emerging technologies.

Sonata Software’s expertise in delivering industry-focused solutions on a global scale positions them as a potential catalyst for growth in Nalgonda and Telangana.

Sanofi team meets KTR

During a meeting with the leadership team of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was briefed on the company’s growth plans in Hyderabad.

The establishment of a centre in Hyderabad, serving as one of Sanofi’s key global ‘Talent Hubs’, was announced earlier this year, creating 350 jobs. Rama Rao, during the meeting in Boston, emphasised that Sanofi’s presence in Hyderabad aligns with the broader life sciences strategy and reinforces the city’s position as the ‘Health Tech Mecca’ of the world.

Pi Health to establish cancer hospital and research centre

In another significant development, Bobby Reddy, co-Founder of Pi Health, met with Rama Rao to discuss the establishment of an integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad.

The minister expressed his delight at Pi Health’s decision, highlighting the opportunity for Telangana’s exceptional healthcare and IT talent to contribute to the fight against cancer and shape the future of medicine.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s efforts to expand the IT sector beyond Hyderabad are yielding positive results. Sonata Software, a leading modernisation engineering company, is set to create 200 jobs in the Nalgonda IT Tower, which will begin its operations soon. This expansion not only brings employment opportunities but also provides a platform for the youth to enhance their skills and delve into emerging technologies. Sonata Software’s expertise in delivering industry-focused solutions on a global scale positions them as a potential catalyst for growth in Nalgonda and Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sanofi team meets KTR During a meeting with the leadership team of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was briefed on the company’s growth plans in Hyderabad. The establishment of a centre in Hyderabad, serving as one of Sanofi’s key global ‘Talent Hubs’, was announced earlier this year, creating 350 jobs. Rama Rao, during the meeting in Boston, emphasised that Sanofi’s presence in Hyderabad aligns with the broader life sciences strategy and reinforces the city’s position as the ‘Health Tech Mecca’ of the world. Pi Health to establish cancer hospital and research centre In another significant development, Bobby Reddy, co-Founder of Pi Health, met with Rama Rao to discuss the establishment of an integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad. The minister expressed his delight at Pi Health’s decision, highlighting the opportunity for Telangana’s exceptional healthcare and IT talent to contribute to the fight against cancer and shape the future of medicine.