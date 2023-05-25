StemCures to produce stem cells in Hyderabad plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: StemCures, a leading US-based biotech company, has revealed plans to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing lab in Hyderabad. With an investment potential of approximately $54 million, StemCures aims to set up the largest stem cell manufacturing plant in India, solidifying Hyderabad’s position as a global hub for the life sciences industry.

The manufacturing facility will focus on the development and production of advanced stem cell therapies, offering new hope to patients suffering from a wide range of medical conditions. StemCures has already completed the research and development phase of its stem cell line at Aspire Bionest in the University of Hyderabad and is ready to embark on the construction of phase-1 of its manufacturing lab.

This significant investment in the life sciences sector in Hyderabad is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 150 people in phases.

StemCures’ decision to establish its manufacturing lab in Hyderabad highlights the city’s reputation as a premier destination for life sciences companies.

Hyderabad, a life sciences hub

With over 1,000 life sciences firms and the presence of 10 of the top global pharmaceutical companies, Hyderabad has become a thriving ecosystem for innovation and research in the field. The city is also home to dedicated centres of four of the top 10 global innovator companies which drive core R&D, digital and engineering activities, thereby contributing to bringing lifesaving cost-effective therapies and devices to patients world-wide.

Expressing his delight, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said: “I am delighted to welcome StemCures to Hyderabad. Stem cell therapy holds immense potential for treating various conditions, and I am confident that StemCures will provide high-quality care to patients in India. We are committed to collaborating with the clinic to make stem cell therapy more accessible to patients across the country.”

US-based tech firm Plume to start centre in Hyd

In addition to StemCures’ investment, another technology company is also setting its sights on Hyderabad.

Plume, the pioneer behind the world’s first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, is all set to launch its centre in Hyderabad. With a plan to employ around 100 people, Plume aims to leverage Hyderabad’s exceptional engineering talent and collaborate with the city’s thriving tech ecosystem.

“We are excited to expand our footprint to Hyderabad. Combining Hyderabad’s world-class engineering talent with Plume’s groundbreaking technology will allow us to solve complex technical problems on a massive scale, delivering unparalleled levels of service personalisation. We look forward to contributing to Hyderabad’s continued growth as a leading tech hub,” said Kiran Edara, Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Plume.

With its widespread deployment in over 50 million active locations worldwide, Plume’s open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution has transformed the delivery of new services for smart homes and small businesses. The company has garnered significant investments from prominent entities such as Insight Partners, SoftBank, Liberty Global Ventures, Qualcomm, and Samsung.

