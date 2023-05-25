Home States Telangana

Telangana: Four brothers attending uncle’s last rites die in road mishap

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Four brothers from Chautapally village in Akkannapet mandal lost their lives in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. 

The deceased have been identified as A Krishna, 37, A Sanjeev, 35, Srinivas, 32, and Suresh, 30. Years ago, the brothers had gone to Surat in Gujarat for employment and had settled there. One of the brothers was running a DTH business, while two others were involved in power loom operations, while another worked as a plumber.

Last Thursday, the brothers, accompanied by their family members, returned to their village after the passing of their uncle, Kanakaiah, in Chautapally. They completed the necessary three-day rituals following the cremation.

Late at night, the four brothers departed for Surat in a car, leaving their wives and children in the village, with the intention of returning for other formalities, such as Dinakarma. 

Their journey took a tragic turn when their car lost control in Aurangabad during the early hours of Wednesday.

The vehicle rammed a divider and overturned, resulting in the death of all four brothers. The Maharashtra police identified the deceased and informed Siddipet police, who in turn conveyed the tragic news to the relatives. 

Post-mortem examinations were conducted on the bodies at a hospital in Aurangabad. The police said that the bodies are expected to reach the village on Wednesday night or Thursday.

