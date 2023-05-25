Home States Telangana

Telangana Youth attacks girl for spurning his advances, arrested

Akhila was on her way to Tara Degree College in Sangareddy when Praveen approached her once again, demanding that she marry him. When she firmly rejected his proposal.

Published: 25th May 2023 07:58 AM

stalking, assault

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a youth attacked a second-year degree student who was on her way to write the exam, after she spurned his marriage proposal. The girl, identified as Akhila from Thimmapur village in Manoor mandal and studying at Tara Degree College in Sangareddy, managed to survive the assault with minor injuries.

The assailant, Praveen from Narayankhed, had been harassing Akhila, professing his “love”, for some time. Concerned about their daughter’s safety, Akhila’s parents had moved her to a women’s hostel at Kukatpally.

However, on Wednesday, Akhila was on her way to Tara Degree College in Sangareddy when Praveen approached her once again, demanding that she marry him. When she firmly rejected his proposal, Praveen took out a blade and inflicted minor injuries on her hand and neck. 

The swift intervention of fellow students prevented further harm. They apprehended the assailant and alerted the police who arrested Praveen. 

Akhila was given first aid for her injuries and she proceeded to complete her examination. Later, Akhila lodged a formal complaint with the Sangareddy police and the accused was remanded in custody. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. 

