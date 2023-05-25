Home States Telangana

Three top scorers in TSPSC exam held in paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the AE question paper leak arrested three more persons on Wednesday. The SIT has turned its focus on the candidates who have secured top marks in the AEE and DAO exams. 

The three arrested -- Divya, Ravikishore and Vikram -- were top scorers in the exam. Ravikishore of Nalgonda is working as a junior assistant. Vikram is a car driver and Divya is his sister. 

The three bought Divisional Accountant Officer (DAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE) question papers from one Suresh who acted as a middleman. Suresh who was also arrested by the SIT earlier, took the question paper from the prime accused -- Praveen and Rajashekar. 

The total number of persons arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case has so far reached 39. While seven of them have been granted bail by court, Praveen and Rajashekar’s plea was rejected.

