Home States Telangana

TSPSC Group-1 aspirants move HC, want prelims deferred

Expressing concern over leak of AEE, DAO question papers, petitioners fault rescheduling of only TSPSC Group I preliminary exam.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 36 candidates preparing for the Group-1 preliminary exams filed a petition with the High Court, seeking a two-month postponement of the exams scheduled on June 11. The petitioners, led by B Venkatesh, argued that the postponement would allow for a suitable gap between the Group 1, 2, 3, and 4 exams and requested consideration of their representation submitted on May 11, 2023.

The petitioners, all currently unemployed, pointed out that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification on September 5, 2022, inviting applications for the position of Group-1 Officer. Responding to the announcement, numerous eligible job seekers, including the petitioners, submitted their applications online, obtained hall tickets, and took the written test on October 16, 2022. However, the results of the test are still pending.

The petitioners also raised concerns about the question paper leak during the Assistant Engineer Examination held in March this year. 

The petitioners asserted that investigations revealed that the Group-1 preliminary test paper had been leaked to 20 individuals, including some who had scored over 100 marks. P Praveen Kumar, the main accused, also took the exam but did not pass due to overwriting on his OMR sheet, despite scoring more than 100 marks.

Highlighting the consequences of the leak, they stated that they had appeared for the Group-1 preliminary exams on October 16, 2022, and while awaiting the results, the question paper leak scandal unfolded. Around 15 papers were reportedly leaked, leading to the cancellation of the Group-1, AEE, and DAO exams on March 17, 2023. Only the Group-1 exam was rescheduled for June 11. The petitioners expressed concerns about the possibility of further leaks and the inclusion of ineligible candidates in the examination process.

Despite submitting a formal representation to the TSPSC on May 11, 2023, outlining the multiple errors and suspicions of leaking, the authorities ignored their concerns, the petitioners claimed and added that allowing ineligible applicants to be hired while qualified candidates suffered irreparable harm was unjust. 
The defendants named in the writ petition include the State government represented by its Principal Secretary (Home), the TSPSC chairman and secretary, and the ACP, Crimes (SIT). The case is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
preliminary exams TSPSC postponement
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp