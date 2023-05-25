University of Hyderabad alumna named Schmidt Science Fellow 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Phani Shilpa Pothapragada, an alumnus of the Department of Biochemistry (MSc Biochemistry 2014-2016), School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected as a Schmidt Science Fellow 2023.

Making her mark as one of 32 fellows selected worldwide from over 360 highly accomplished candidates, she also happens to be the first one to have been picked from an Indian institution (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad).

Schmidt Science Fellows is a postdoctoral research award, delivered by Schmidt Futures in partnership with the Rhodes Trust to exceptional early career scientists across the world, with an aim to use interdisciplinary science to solve the world’s pressing problems.

The selected fellows are awarded $1,00,000 a year for up to two years to carry out inter-disciplinary research, that marks a pivot from their doctoral studies, at a lab of their choice anywhere in the world.

As a Schmidt Science Fellow, Shilpa will have access to mentoring from renowned senior scientists and will attend global meetings that focus on training the fellows in exploring both cutting-edge science as well as learning from leaders in policy, business, and technologies.

During her PhD programme at TIFR, Hyderabad, Shilpa studied the underlying mechanisms that determined how normal epithelial cells recognize and eliminate any transformed, potentially cancerous cells from the tissue.

Her work served as an explanation for how tissue fibrosis could lead to a high incidence of cancer, and was published in ‘Nature Communications’ Given the impact of this work, the article also got featured in Nature Communications’ “Focus on Cancer” collection.

As a Schmidt Science Fellow, she intends to pivot to development of bioengineered tools to study female reproductive health and utilise them to develop new-age diagnostics and therapeutics for related disease conditions.

