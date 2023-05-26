20-year-old killed over affair by woman’s family

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A 20-year-old man was reportedly killed in an attack by the family members of a woman he was romantically involved with in Koppole village of Gurrampodu mandal on Thursday. The victim, Boddu Santosh, a resident of Duginepalli village in Kattangoor mandal, and the woman during their Intermediate days and developed a relationship.

Earlier, a panchayat meeting was held between the family members of the victim and the woman, where both had agreed to avoid any confrontations. Eventually, Santosh and his parents moved to Surat for work.

On Thursday, Santosh, who had come to his relative’s house in Chandur mandal for a festival, spoke to the woman over the phone. Subsequently, he went to her house in Koppole upon her request, police said. The woman’s grandmother noticed him and informed other family members.

In a fit of anger, they attacked and fatally injured Santosh. He succumbed to the injuries later. The grandmother, Ramulamma, admitted to the police that she had hit Santosh with a pestle, resulting in his death. However, the deceased’s parents claim that the family members of the young woman lured Santosh to their house and killed him. Gurrampode police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. Police have also taken measures to prevent the tension from escalating in the village.

