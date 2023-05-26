42K new jobs on cards after KTR’s UK, US tour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has concluded his tour to the UK and the US. During the two-week trip, he participated in over 80+ business meetings, attended five sector-specific roundtable meetings, and spoke at two conferences. The tour resulted in significant investment announcements and the creation of approximately 42,000 jobs in Telangana.

KTR engaged in numerous meetings in London, New York, Washington DC, Houston, Henderson, and Boston, attracting substantial investments across sectors such as BFSI, IT and ITES, media and entertainment, aerospace and defence, life sciences, medical devices, digital solutions, innovation and data centres, automotive, and EV. This further solidified Telangana’s position as a global investment destination. The proposed investments and collaborations are expected to generate around 42,000 direct jobs, with the potential to create 3 to 4 indirect jobs per position. Several global companies, including Warner Bros, Discovery, Medtronic, State Street, VXI Global Solutions, and the London Stock Exchange Group, announced their investment and expansion plans.

In addition to business meetings, KTR participated in two major conferences. In London, he attended the ‘Ideas for India’ conference on May 12, where he highlighted the success of Telangana’s model and advocated for its adoption across India. He delivered a keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress, organised by the American Society of Civil Engineers in Henderson, Nevada, on May 22. At the conference, he showcased the achievements of Telangana’s flagship water projects, Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha.

