Bike seized for fines worth Rs 7.1K, man ends life

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a shocking incident, Palakurthy Mogili, a 52-year-old man, took his own life by consuming pesticide after his two-wheeler was seized by the traffic police due to pending challans. The incident took place on May 21 when Sub-Inspector (SI) Rama Rao and his team intercepted Mogili at Warangal Chowrastha, who had accumulated 17 outstanding challans amounting to Rs 7,120.

Rama Rao sought immediate settlement of the challans. However, Mogili explained his inability to pay at that moment, assuring that he would clear the challans the following day at an e-seva centre. The SI proceeded to confiscate Mogili’s two-wheeler and shift it to the Matwada police station.

Palakurthy Mogili

Distraught, Mogili walked home to Mallareddypally village in Hasanparthy mandal. He shared the incident with his wife and son, even skipping his meal that night. The next morning, on May 22, while alone, Mogili called his friend S Suresh and told him of his decision to end his life. Shortly after the call ended, he consumed pesticide. Suresh rushed to Mogili’s residence and took him MGM Hospital. Mogili passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

He used to work at a clothes store on Pinnavari Street in Warangal.SI Rama Rao visited MGM Hospital to hand over the seized two-wheeler to Mogili’s grieving family members. Additionally, he provided them with Rs 3,000 as financial assistance. The SI maintained that he and his team had followed protocol while dealing with pending challans.

Meanwhile, Surya, Mogili’s son, lodged a formal complaint against Rama Rao at the Hasanparthy police station, alleging harassment by the officer. Hasanparthy SI D Vijay Kumar confirmed the registration of a case under Section 174 CrPC (inquest report), and said that a postmortem examination of Mogili’s body had been conducted at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

HANAMKONDA: In a shocking incident, Palakurthy Mogili, a 52-year-old man, took his own life by consuming pesticide after his two-wheeler was seized by the traffic police due to pending challans. The incident took place on May 21 when Sub-Inspector (SI) Rama Rao and his team intercepted Mogili at Warangal Chowrastha, who had accumulated 17 outstanding challans amounting to Rs 7,120. Rama Rao sought immediate settlement of the challans. However, Mogili explained his inability to pay at that moment, assuring that he would clear the challans the following day at an e-seva centre. The SI proceeded to confiscate Mogili’s two-wheeler and shift it to the Matwada police station. Palakurthy MogiliDistraught, Mogili walked home to Mallareddypally village in Hasanparthy mandal. He shared the incident with his wife and son, even skipping his meal that night. The next morning, on May 22, while alone, Mogili called his friend S Suresh and told him of his decision to end his life. Shortly after the call ended, he consumed pesticide. Suresh rushed to Mogili’s residence and took him MGM Hospital. Mogili passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He used to work at a clothes store on Pinnavari Street in Warangal.SI Rama Rao visited MGM Hospital to hand over the seized two-wheeler to Mogili’s grieving family members. Additionally, he provided them with Rs 3,000 as financial assistance. The SI maintained that he and his team had followed protocol while dealing with pending challans. Meanwhile, Surya, Mogili’s son, lodged a formal complaint against Rama Rao at the Hasanparthy police station, alleging harassment by the officer. Hasanparthy SI D Vijay Kumar confirmed the registration of a case under Section 174 CrPC (inquest report), and said that a postmortem examination of Mogili’s body had been conducted at MGM Hospital in Warangal.