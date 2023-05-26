BJP’s loss in Karnataka may delay Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat launch

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed launch of the Kacheguda-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, originally planned for June-July, is likely to be delayed due to the Karnataka election results. It appears that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, did not achieve favourable results in the elections, there is currently limited interest from the Union government to introduce the Vande Bharat Express between Telangana and Karnataka, despite the high passenger demand along that route. As a result, the launch has been put on hold. The Kacheguda-Bengaluru route connects the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sources say there has been a significant positive response from passengers for both the Secunderabad -Vizag and Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains. This is evident from the consistently high patronage, exceeding 130 per cent, of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in both directions. Responding to the demand from passengers, Indian Railways has increased the number of coaches in the train from eight to 16 recently.

Infra upgrade

Previously, various divisions such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Vijayawada were instructed to upgrade their infrastructure and expedite the preparedness for maintenance of Vande Bharat train sets. This includes the training of staff members for maintenance purposes.

Furthermore, it is highly likely that the Union government will replace the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express with the Secunderabad-Pune Vande Bharat Express. The Shatabdi Express currently completes its journey from Secunderabad to Pune in about 8 hours and 25 minutes, and consists of two AC executive class coaches, nine AC chair car coaches and two EOG cars, with limited stops.

The indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express boasts several world-class features, including a GPS-based Passenger Information System, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, diffused LED lighting and charging points below every seat.

HYDERABAD: The proposed launch of the Kacheguda-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, originally planned for June-July, is likely to be delayed due to the Karnataka election results. It appears that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, did not achieve favourable results in the elections, there is currently limited interest from the Union government to introduce the Vande Bharat Express between Telangana and Karnataka, despite the high passenger demand along that route. As a result, the launch has been put on hold. The Kacheguda-Bengaluru route connects the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Sources say there has been a significant positive response from passengers for both the Secunderabad -Vizag and Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains. This is evident from the consistently high patronage, exceeding 130 per cent, of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in both directions. Responding to the demand from passengers, Indian Railways has increased the number of coaches in the train from eight to 16 recently. Infra upgradegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Previously, various divisions such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Vijayawada were instructed to upgrade their infrastructure and expedite the preparedness for maintenance of Vande Bharat train sets. This includes the training of staff members for maintenance purposes. Furthermore, it is highly likely that the Union government will replace the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express with the Secunderabad-Pune Vande Bharat Express. The Shatabdi Express currently completes its journey from Secunderabad to Pune in about 8 hours and 25 minutes, and consists of two AC executive class coaches, nine AC chair car coaches and two EOG cars, with limited stops. The indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express boasts several world-class features, including a GPS-based Passenger Information System, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, diffused LED lighting and charging points below every seat.