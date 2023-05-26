Home States Telangana

BJP’s loss in Karnataka may delay Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat launch

Responding to the demand from passengers, Indian Railways has increased the number of coaches in the train from eight to 16 recently.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s loss in Karnataka may delay Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat launch

For representational purposes

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed launch of the Kacheguda-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, originally planned for June-July, is likely to be delayed due to the Karnataka election results. It appears that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, did not achieve favourable results in the elections, there is currently limited interest from the Union government to introduce the Vande Bharat Express between Telangana and Karnataka, despite the high passenger demand along that route. As a result, the launch has been put on hold. The Kacheguda-Bengaluru route connects the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sources say there has been a significant positive response from passengers for both the Secunderabad -Vizag and Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains. This is evident from the consistently high patronage, exceeding 130 per cent, of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in both directions. Responding to the demand from passengers, Indian Railways has increased the number of coaches in the train from eight to 16 recently.

Infra upgrade

Previously, various divisions such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Vijayawada were instructed to upgrade their infrastructure and expedite the preparedness for maintenance of Vande Bharat train sets. This includes the training of staff members for maintenance purposes.

Furthermore, it is highly likely that the Union government will replace the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express with the Secunderabad-Pune Vande Bharat Express. The Shatabdi Express currently completes its journey from Secunderabad to Pune in about 8 hours and 25 minutes, and consists of two AC executive class coaches, nine AC chair car coaches and two EOG cars, with limited stops.

The indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express boasts several world-class features, including a GPS-based Passenger Information System, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, diffused LED lighting and charging points below every seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kacheguda-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express BJP Indian Railways
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp