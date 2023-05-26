Congress leaders open bag of promises in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing a public meeting in Jadcherla town as part of the “People’s March” of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, assured government employees of Telangana that if the Congress was voted to power in the State, it will revert to the old pension scheme (OPS).

“The Congress is looking at the issue from a humanitarian perspective, aiming to alleviate the burden on employees during their twilight years. Congress is committed to standing by the employees,” Sukhu asserted.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy with

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder

Singh Sukhu at the RGIA on Thursday

Addressing the gathering, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to announce free LPG cylinders for women until the elections and then withdraw the benefit afterwards. He urged the electorate not to be swayed by such tactics, promising that if Congress comes to power, it will provide LPG at Rs 500 per refill.

The Congress leaders also unveiled an array of development promises during the event. Revanth Reddy pledged to revive the Arogyasri scheme by expanding its household coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. He also vowed to offer unemployment benefits of Rs 4,000 to the youth, waive crop loans worth Rs 2 lakh in one go, fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year, and allocate Rs 5 lakh to those eligible for constructing their own 2BHK houses under the ‘Indiramma Illu’ scheme.

Additionally, he promised completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy and Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation schemes within the first year of assuming power, as well as the inclusion of Boyas in the ST list.

Vikramarka assured that Congress would not only distribute rice under the PDS but also provide nine types of essential commodities, including bathing and detergent soaps.

Furthermore, he pledged to implement free residential education in English medium from LKG-to-PG under the Right to Education Act, along with fees reimbursement. Vikramarka also promised an annual grant of Rs 12,000 to landless labourers and implementation of the Indira Kranthi scheme, offering interest-free loans to SHGs across the State.

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing a public meeting in Jadcherla town as part of the “People’s March” of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, assured government employees of Telangana that if the Congress was voted to power in the State, it will revert to the old pension scheme (OPS). “The Congress is looking at the issue from a humanitarian perspective, aiming to alleviate the burden on employees during their twilight years. Congress is committed to standing by the employees,” Sukhu asserted. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the RGIA on ThursdayAddressing the gathering, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to announce free LPG cylinders for women until the elections and then withdraw the benefit afterwards. He urged the electorate not to be swayed by such tactics, promising that if Congress comes to power, it will provide LPG at Rs 500 per refill.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress leaders also unveiled an array of development promises during the event. Revanth Reddy pledged to revive the Arogyasri scheme by expanding its household coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. He also vowed to offer unemployment benefits of Rs 4,000 to the youth, waive crop loans worth Rs 2 lakh in one go, fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year, and allocate Rs 5 lakh to those eligible for constructing their own 2BHK houses under the ‘Indiramma Illu’ scheme. Additionally, he promised completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy and Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation schemes within the first year of assuming power, as well as the inclusion of Boyas in the ST list. Vikramarka assured that Congress would not only distribute rice under the PDS but also provide nine types of essential commodities, including bathing and detergent soaps. Furthermore, he pledged to implement free residential education in English medium from LKG-to-PG under the Right to Education Act, along with fees reimbursement. Vikramarka also promised an annual grant of Rs 12,000 to landless labourers and implementation of the Indira Kranthi scheme, offering interest-free loans to SHGs across the State.