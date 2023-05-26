Home States Telangana

E-auction of open plots in Medchal fetches Rs 260 crore

133 plots in Bachupally & 85 in Medipally span over 67,894.23 square yards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-auction of open plots in Bachupally and Medipally villages in Medchal Malkajgiri district, under Phase II, has yielded Rs 260.29 crore, surpassing the upset price value of Rs 189.87 crore. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) put a total of 133 open plots in Bachupally and 85 open plots in Medipally, spanning an area of 67,894.23 sq yards, up for auction. The combined upset price value for these plots was Rs 189.88 crore. However, the auction generated total revenue of Rs 260.29 crore.

Out of the 218 open plots offered in the e-auction, 209 plots (covering 37,497.41 sq yards) were successfully sold. In Bachupally, 131 plots (with an area of 27,421 sq yards) were sold, amounting to Rs 148.77 crore. In Medipally, 78 plots were sold, fetching Rs 111.52 crore.

The highest price fetched per sq yard was Rs 53,500 for Bachupally and Rs 50,000 for Medipally. The upset price for Bachupally was set at Rs 25,000 per sq yard, while the average bidding price per sq yard reached Rs 39,674. In the case of Medipally, the upset price was Rs 32,000 per sq yard, and the average bidding price per sq yard was Rs 40,668.

