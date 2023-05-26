Form panel to explore alternatives for NH widening: NGT

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its latest order concerning the preservation of the 700 banyan trees at Chevella, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended the formation of a special committee to explore alternative access options for the widening of National Highway-163.

The committee will comprise a senior officer from the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with a nominee from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Head of Forest Force. Recognising the urgency of the matter, the NGT has directed the committee to promptly inspect the project area and submit a report to the NGT by July 17.

If necessary, the committee may also seek the assistance of field experts. Their primary objective will be to visit the project area and assess the technical feasibility of realignment or other strategies that would minimise the felling of banyan trees to the greatest extent possible.

The application expressing concern over the cutting of banyan trees was filed in relation to the widening of NH-163 along the Hyderabad-Manneguda stretch of the Warangal-Bijapur State Highway. Despite previous directives from the NGT to explore realignment possibilities, the NHAI has repeatedly claimed that it is not feasible to alter the proposed highway.

NHAI proposes building underpasses

According to the NHAI, they have acquired lands for road expansion and conducted a detailed feasibility study during the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, which proposed underpasses for major/minor junction improvements in accordance with IRC guidelines. Following the NGT’s direction, the NHAI conducted another study to determine whether these underpasses could be avoided to minimise the cutting of banyan trees and provide alternative access to the surrounding villages.

LN Malviya Infra Projects Private Limited, engaged by the NHAI, submitted a report on the realignment possibilities. The NHAI maintains that, based on the resurvey and realignment study, the current proposal is the only viable option due to the multiple curves on the road. The underpasses are considered necessary for the safety of road users and commuters, it argued.

Petitioners oppose ‘limited approach’

The petitioners strongly objected to the NHAI’s limited approach, arguing that their study focused only on the feasibility of five underpasses, covering only a few hundred metres of the 45-km project, instead of considering realignment as directed by the NGT. The petitioners emphasised the possibility of alternative access and criticised the NHAI for neglecting environmental considerations in their decision-making process. They suggested that small realignments could save the ancient banyan trees, reflecting positively on the authority.

The formation of the committee is a response to this resistance, and the petitioners hope that it will assist the NHAI in finding an inclusive solution that prioritises the preservation of trees. However, there is concern about potential conflicts of interest with the inclusion of the NHAI in the committee, as highlighted by the petitioners.

Report by July 17

The committee will comprise a senior officer from the IRC and the NHAI along with a nominee from the PCCF. Recognising the urgency of the matter, the NGT has directed the committee to promptly inspect the project area and submit a report to the NGT by July 17

HYDERABAD: In its latest order concerning the preservation of the 700 banyan trees at Chevella, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended the formation of a special committee to explore alternative access options for the widening of National Highway-163. The committee will comprise a senior officer from the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with a nominee from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Head of Forest Force. Recognising the urgency of the matter, the NGT has directed the committee to promptly inspect the project area and submit a report to the NGT by July 17. If necessary, the committee may also seek the assistance of field experts. Their primary objective will be to visit the project area and assess the technical feasibility of realignment or other strategies that would minimise the felling of banyan trees to the greatest extent possible.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The application expressing concern over the cutting of banyan trees was filed in relation to the widening of NH-163 along the Hyderabad-Manneguda stretch of the Warangal-Bijapur State Highway. Despite previous directives from the NGT to explore realignment possibilities, the NHAI has repeatedly claimed that it is not feasible to alter the proposed highway. NHAI proposes building underpasses According to the NHAI, they have acquired lands for road expansion and conducted a detailed feasibility study during the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, which proposed underpasses for major/minor junction improvements in accordance with IRC guidelines. Following the NGT’s direction, the NHAI conducted another study to determine whether these underpasses could be avoided to minimise the cutting of banyan trees and provide alternative access to the surrounding villages. LN Malviya Infra Projects Private Limited, engaged by the NHAI, submitted a report on the realignment possibilities. The NHAI maintains that, based on the resurvey and realignment study, the current proposal is the only viable option due to the multiple curves on the road. The underpasses are considered necessary for the safety of road users and commuters, it argued. Petitioners oppose ‘limited approach’ The petitioners strongly objected to the NHAI’s limited approach, arguing that their study focused only on the feasibility of five underpasses, covering only a few hundred metres of the 45-km project, instead of considering realignment as directed by the NGT. The petitioners emphasised the possibility of alternative access and criticised the NHAI for neglecting environmental considerations in their decision-making process. They suggested that small realignments could save the ancient banyan trees, reflecting positively on the authority. The formation of the committee is a response to this resistance, and the petitioners hope that it will assist the NHAI in finding an inclusive solution that prioritises the preservation of trees. However, there is concern about potential conflicts of interest with the inclusion of the NHAI in the committee, as highlighted by the petitioners. Report by July 17 The committee will comprise a senior officer from the IRC and the NHAI along with a nominee from the PCCF. Recognising the urgency of the matter, the NGT has directed the committee to promptly inspect the project area and submit a report to the NGT by July 17