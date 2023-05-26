Home States Telangana

Former minister emerges from hibernation to unite Congress in Adilabad

During a media interaction, Ramchandra Reddy emphasised that the party leadership had instructed them to work collectively and participate in party programmes.

Published: 26th May 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a significant development, various groups within the Adilabad unit of the Congress have come together under the leadership of former minister C Ramchandra Reddy. Despite a decade-long absence from active politics due to his age, Ramchandra Reddy said that he has taken inspiration from the recent Karnataka elections and the advice of the party high command to organise a door-to-door campaign under a unified platform.

Among the three aspirants vying for the constituency’s representation are Shajid Khan, the District Congress Committee president, G. Sujatha, TPCC general secretary, and A Sanjeev Reddy, former Market Committee chairman. So far, each candidate had been carrying out individual door-to-door campaigns.

During a media interaction, Ramchandra Reddy emphasised that the party leadership had instructed them to work collectively and participate in party programmes. He said that the party would grant tickets to candidates who had dedicated years of service to the party. The ultimate goal is to form a government at both the State and central levels.

Taking a swipe at the so-called “parachute leaders,” Ramchandra Reddy doubted if the party would give tickets to newcomers, specifically referring to Kandi Srinivas Reddy, who recently switched allegiance from the BJP to the Congress. Ramchandra Reddy argued that priority should be given to long-standing party activists rather than those who joined recently. Commencing on May 26, the door-to-door campaign will kick off from Belluri village in Jainath mandal, with all leaders actively participating.

The campaign’s focus lies on highlighting the failures of the ruling party, such as the unfulfilled promises of crop loan waiver and the TSPSC question paper leak, among others. The campaign will witness Congress leaders highlighting the party’s Warangal Declaration for farmers and the Youth Declaration while promise `2 lakh loan waiver and the implementation of a job calendar, among others.

Instructed them to work collectively

