KCR sanctions Rs 105 crore for Telangana Formation Day fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday sanctioned Rs 105 crore for the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day. The 21-day fete is scheduled to commence on June 2. During a District Collectors Conference held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed the Finance officials to immediately release Rs 105 crore to the Collectors.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to highlight the developments the State has witnessed in the last nine years and congratulated officials of Agriculture, Power, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings and other departments for executing various development works. He also spoke about the programmes to be taken up from village level to State level from June 2 to 22.

“Telangana surpassed States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab to be the number one in the country in agriculture, IT, industries and power sectors. The total consumption of fertiliser in the State was just eight lakh tonnes when Telangana was formed in 2014. But, it has now increased to 28 lakh tonnes,” he said.

Advice to farmers

While stating that the total paddy yield has crossed three crore tonnes per year, the Chief Minister directed the District Collectors to create awareness among farmers about the need to start planting seedlings and paddy plantation on May 25 and complete the process by June 25 during the Kharif season. “During Rabi season, the paddy plantation should be completed by November 20 and the harvesting should be completed by March 31 so that the farmers won’t face any crop loss due to hailstorms in April or May,” he said.

Rao also directed the District Collectors to make arrangements to distribute pattas to podu farmers, Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to BCs and implementation of Gruha Lakshmi scheme during the 21-day State Formation Day celebrations. “Podu land pattas for a total of 4,01,405 acres would be handed over to 1,50,224 tribal farmers from June 24 to 30 and the Rythu Bandhu benefits too would be extended to them,” he said. Over 3.8 lakh farmers with Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas will also receive Rythu Bandhu benefits, he added.

The State government will provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to BCs/OBCs on June 9. It will also provide Rs 3 lakh assistance to 3,000 beneficiaries in each Assembly segment under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to construct houses in their plots. The amount will be released in three instalments.

