Lufthansa to operate flights to Frankfurt in January

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that will benefit passengers travelling to Germany, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will offer flights to Frankfurt from January. Starting from January 16, 2024, Lufthansa’s inaugural direct flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad will be operated using a wide-body Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft will feature 26 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 247 economy class seats.

The flight duration will be approximately 8.30 hours, and it will operate between Frankfurt and Hyderabad three times a week. Departures from Frankfurt to Hyderabad are scheduled for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return flights from Hyderabad will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. This new route opens up exciting possibilities for travellers from Telangana and neighbouring regions, providing convenient access to destinations across Europe.

HYDERABAD: In a move that will benefit passengers travelling to Germany, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will offer flights to Frankfurt from January. Starting from January 16, 2024, Lufthansa’s inaugural direct flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad will be operated using a wide-body Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft will feature 26 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 247 economy class seats. The flight duration will be approximately 8.30 hours, and it will operate between Frankfurt and Hyderabad three times a week. Departures from Frankfurt to Hyderabad are scheduled for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return flights from Hyderabad will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. This new route opens up exciting possibilities for travellers from Telangana and neighbouring regions, providing convenient access to destinations across Europe.