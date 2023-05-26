MLC’s kin ends self in UK after schoolmate dodges loan repayment

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The mortal remains of a 27-year-old student, Baswaraj Shravani, studying at Bloomsbury Institute in London, who took her own life, reached Warangal on Thursday. Sources said Shravani, who was the cousin of BRS MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, was embroiled in a financial dispute with her schoolmate Sandeep Reddy. Sandeep, who was pursuing his Master’s degree in Canada, had intentionally ignored pleas and failed to return the Rs 4 lakh he owed her.

Following the suicide on May 9, Shravani’s father, Baswaraj Ramesh, filed a complaint against Sandeep, who is a resident of Shiva Nagar in Warangal, with the Mills Colony police. It must be noted that Shravani’s parents are financially disadvantaged, with Ramesh working as a truck driver and Vijaya as a domestic worker in Warangal.

Mills Colony Sub-Inspector (SI) T Suman confirmed that they had received a complaint and would conduct an investigation after Shravani’s last rites. They also mentioned that Shravani’s brother Bharath would be interrogated to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

After receiving Shravani’s body, the police took it to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Warangal, for an autopsy. After the examination, the body was handed over to her parents. BRS MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao and local leaders visited the family to offer their condolences. The last rites were performed at the Auto Nagar graveyard.

Ramesh alleged that Shravani had provided Rs 4 lakh to Sandeep for his studies in Canada, but he had not returned the money. He believes this financial crisis may have led her to take such a drastic step. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Bharath began collecting funds from friends to repatriate the body to India.

Shravani’s parents said they had sent their two children to the UK for higher education on September 29, 2022. They said they had borrowed Rs 30 lakh from a private financier by mortgaging their residence. Vijaya said they were aware of her distress for the past nine months as she regularly communicated with them through video calls.

Shravani had taken up a part-time job in Birmingham. On the day of her suicide, May 9, she had a video call with her mother, discussing family matters for about 40 minutes while they were having dinner, said Vijaya, adding that shortly after the call, Bharath, who resides in Liverpool, informed their parents that Shravani had taken her own life.

According to Bharath, on May 9, the owner of Shravani’s accommodation invited her for dinner. When she did not respond to multiple phone calls, the owner went to her room and discovered her hanging from the ceiling. The owner immediately contacted the police and informed Bharath. With the assistance of the NRI forum team leaders N Sridhar, P Kiran, B Praveen and Ega Mary Women’s Wing Secretary, the police sent the body for examination at a local hospital. Following special permission from the Indian High Commission in the UK, the body was transported to India in a chemical coffin.

