Raghunandan Rao meets CBI director, seeks probe into ORR lease

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday revealed that he has lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the tender process for awarding the 30-year lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure and Developers.

Accusing the State government of following a flawed procedure and expressing concerns over the company’s questionable background, the MLA told the media at the BJP party office at Nampally that he had met the CBI director in New Delhi on May 17 to seek an investigation into the matter.

Raghunandan Rao criticised the State government for its lack of response and refusal to cancel the tender despite his prior disclosures about the irregularities by IRB Infra. Frustrated by the government’s inaction, he sought the intervention of an investigative agency, he said.

Although he did not disclose the name of the agency, he claimed that an investigation was already underway, hinting that another agency apart from the CBI was investigating the matter.

The BJP MLA also announced his intention to pursue legal action on the matter once the courts resume after the vacations. He accused MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar of evading his queries during a previous press meet.

Challenging Arvind Kumar’s assertion that the State government followed the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) guidelines in granting the lease, Raghunandan Rao pointed out that the NHAI had discontinued 30-year leases due to unfavourable outcomes.

He questioned the disparity in the amount paid for the ORR lease, which was awarded at Rs 7,380 crore, compared to IRB Infra being granted the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is 46 km shorter, for Rs 8,800 crore. The BJP MLA criticised MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their silence on the matter.

BRS MLAs hit back at Oppn

BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy and KP Vivekananda on Thursday refuted the allegations levelled by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy an BJP MLA M Raghunandana Rao over the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure Developers. Speaking to the media at the BRS Legislative Party office, they said that the ORR contract was awarded to IRB Infra duly following the rules.

“Unable to digest the fact that so much development taking place in the State, Revanth Reddy is spewing venom and unnecessarily blaming the government,” Sudheer Reddy. “There was no condition in the lease agreement that IRB should pay 10 per cent of lease amount in advance,” he said, adding that the BJP too was making false allegations over the issue.

Vivekananda, meanwhile, demanded that Revanth Reddy should tender an apology to Minister KT Rama Rao for making baseless allegations over his US trip. “The State has been attracting a lot of investments because of the efforts of KTR, The BRS is sure to retain power. Hence, Revanth is making allegations against the government,” he said.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday revealed that he has lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the tender process for awarding the 30-year lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure and Developers. Accusing the State government of following a flawed procedure and expressing concerns over the company’s questionable background, the MLA told the media at the BJP party office at Nampally that he had met the CBI director in New Delhi on May 17 to seek an investigation into the matter. Raghunandan Rao criticised the State government for its lack of response and refusal to cancel the tender despite his prior disclosures about the irregularities by IRB Infra. Frustrated by the government’s inaction, he sought the intervention of an investigative agency, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although he did not disclose the name of the agency, he claimed that an investigation was already underway, hinting that another agency apart from the CBI was investigating the matter. The BJP MLA also announced his intention to pursue legal action on the matter once the courts resume after the vacations. He accused MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar of evading his queries during a previous press meet. Challenging Arvind Kumar’s assertion that the State government followed the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) guidelines in granting the lease, Raghunandan Rao pointed out that the NHAI had discontinued 30-year leases due to unfavourable outcomes. He questioned the disparity in the amount paid for the ORR lease, which was awarded at Rs 7,380 crore, compared to IRB Infra being granted the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is 46 km shorter, for Rs 8,800 crore. The BJP MLA criticised MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their silence on the matter. BRS MLAs hit back at Oppn BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy and KP Vivekananda on Thursday refuted the allegations levelled by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy an BJP MLA M Raghunandana Rao over the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infrastructure Developers. Speaking to the media at the BRS Legislative Party office, they said that the ORR contract was awarded to IRB Infra duly following the rules. “Unable to digest the fact that so much development taking place in the State, Revanth Reddy is spewing venom and unnecessarily blaming the government,” Sudheer Reddy. “There was no condition in the lease agreement that IRB should pay 10 per cent of lease amount in advance,” he said, adding that the BJP too was making false allegations over the issue. Vivekananda, meanwhile, demanded that Revanth Reddy should tender an apology to Minister KT Rama Rao for making baseless allegations over his US trip. “The State has been attracting a lot of investments because of the efforts of KTR, The BRS is sure to retain power. Hence, Revanth is making allegations against the government,” he said.