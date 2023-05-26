Situation in Kashmir has improved, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that in the past it was “impossible” to hoist the Tricolour in Kashmir but now the situation has changed so much that the G20 meetings were held successfully in the region. Addressing a workshop of party workers on “Mahajana Sampark Abhiyan” in Secunderabad, he spoke about how things have changed under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last nine years.

He said that for the first time after 40 years, an international conference was held in Kashmir. Though the dignitaries from 28 countries and their security teams were worried about their safety, the G20 meetings were held without any security threat and the people welcomed the dignitaries with a warm heart.

“I can recall how BJP’s stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi had held Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, which was not possible back then. The yatra was stopped at Jammu and amid heavy security, with 1,000 party workers the flag hoisting was allowed. After all these years, after Narendra Modi became the prime minister, terrorism has been crushed with an iron fist,” he said.

Remembering his childhood when he used to watch Telugu movies where certain songs were shot in Kashmir, he said that while shootings had stopped, after the repeal of Article 370, there were 300 films that were shot in the Kashmir valley in the last three years. He said that there were no corruption allegations against the BJP unlike the BRS, the saffron party has not indulged in any liquor scam, and that the only allegations against the Centre were politically motivated.

