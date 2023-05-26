Students from Andhra Pradesh bag top spots in TS EAMCET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the trend observed last year, students from Andhra Pradesh bagged seven of the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and eight out of the top 10 ranks in the Agriculture-Medicine (AM) stream.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy formally announced the TS EAMCET results on Thursday. An impressive 80.33% of candidates successfully qualified in the Engineering stream, while 86.31% attained a qualification in the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream.In the Engineering stream, Sanapala Anirudh from Visakhapatnam secured the first rank while B Satya from East Godavari district secured the prestigious top position in the AM stream.

Among the girls, Gandhamaneni Giri Varshitha made her mark by securing the 9th rank in the AM stream while V Shanvitha Reddy (rank 7), B Sanjana (rank 8), and Meesala Pranathi Sreeja (rank 10), found a place in the topper’s list in the Engineering stream. V Shanvitha Reddy from Nalgonda is the only girl from Telangana in the top 10.

The other four Telangana students include Saphal Lakshmi Pasupulati (AM rank 3), Devagudi Guru Sasidhar Reddy (AM rank 6), and Abhineet Majety (Engineering rank 4) from Rangareddy district, along with K Pritham Siddharth from Hyderabad.

The engineering stream witnessed an overwhelming number of participants, with 1.95 lakh out of 2.05 lakh registered students appearing for the examination. Of these, 1.56 lakh successfully cleared the examination. Similarly, in the AM stream, of the 1.15 lakh students who registered, approximately 1.06 lakh took the examination, and 91,935 cleared it. Notably, SC and ST students achieved a 100% pass percentile in both streams.

