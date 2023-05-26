Home States Telangana

Students from Andhra Pradesh bag top spots in TS EAMCET

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy formally announ-ced the TS EAMCET results on Thursday.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Students EAMCET

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the trend observed last year, students from Andhra Pradesh bagged seven of the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and eight out of the top 10 ranks in the Agriculture-Medicine (AM) stream.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy formally announced the TS EAMCET results on Thursday. An impressive 80.33% of candidates successfully qualified in the Engineering stream, while 86.31% attained a qualification in the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream.In the Engineering stream, Sanapala Anirudh from Visakhapatnam secured the first rank while B Satya from East Godavari district secured the prestigious top position in the AM stream.

Among the girls, Gandhamaneni Giri Varshitha made her mark by securing the 9th rank in the AM stream while V Shanvitha Reddy (rank 7), B Sanjana (rank 8), and Meesala Pranathi Sreeja (rank 10), found a place in the topper’s list in the Engineering stream. V Shanvitha Reddy from Nalgonda is the only girl from Telangana in the top 10.

The other four Telangana students include Saphal Lakshmi Pasupulati (AM rank 3), Devagudi Guru Sasidhar Reddy (AM rank 6), and Abhineet Majety (Engineering rank 4) from Rangareddy district, along with K Pritham Siddharth from Hyderabad.

The engineering stream witnessed an overwhelming number of participants, with 1.95 lakh out of 2.05 lakh registered students appearing for the examination. Of these, 1.56 lakh successfully cleared the examination. Similarly, in the AM stream, of the 1.15 lakh students who registered, approximately 1.06 lakh took the examination, and 91,935 cleared it. Notably, SC and ST students achieved a 100% pass percentile in both streams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS EAMCET Andhra Pradesh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp