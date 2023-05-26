Telangana HC adjourns Avinash’s anticipatory bail application to Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court adjourned the proceedings for the anticipatory bail application of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to Friday. This decision was made to allow sufficient time for the petitioner’s counsel and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as to implead Dr Suneetha, the petitioner and daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy. The ruling was issued by Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

YS Avinash Reddy, who is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had previously filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking bail or an order for the vacation bench to expedite his case. The CBI, which is investigating a larger conspiracy surrounding the assassination of YS Vivekananda Reddy, issued two notices to Avinash for an inquiry on May 16 and 19. However, he requested additional time from the agency due to his mother’s illness.

On April 24, the Supreme Court directed that the petitioner’s anticipatory bail plea be addressed first. Subsequently, the high court held two hearings in April but was unable to conclude the proceedings before going on vacation. The case was scheduled for a hearing on June 5, and the Supreme Court has set June 30 as the deadline for the completion of the inquiry.

As per the latest orders from the apex court, the case will be heard by a vacation bench on Thursday, once the court’s regular session concludes for the day.Following the consent of all parties’ counsels, the case was adjourned by the high court to Friday for further proceedings.

