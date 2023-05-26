Home States Telangana

Telangana HC adjourns Avinash’s anticipatory bail application to Friday

As per the latest orders from the apex court, the case will be heard by a vacation bench on Thursday, once the court’s regular session concludes for the day.

Published: 26th May 2023 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

YS Avinash Reddy

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court adjourned the proceedings for the anticipatory bail application of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to Friday. This decision was made to allow sufficient time for the petitioner’s counsel and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as to implead Dr Suneetha, the petitioner and daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy. The ruling was issued by Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

YS Avinash Reddy, who is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had previously filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking bail or an order for the vacation bench to expedite his case. The CBI, which is investigating a larger conspiracy surrounding the assassination of YS Vivekananda Reddy, issued two notices to Avinash for an inquiry on May 16 and 19. However, he requested additional time from the agency due to his mother’s illness.

On April 24, the Supreme Court directed that the petitioner’s anticipatory bail plea be addressed first. Subsequently, the high court held two hearings in April but was unable to conclude the proceedings before going on vacation. The case was scheduled for a hearing on June 5, and the Supreme Court has set June 30 as the deadline for the completion of the inquiry.

As per the latest orders from the apex court, the case will be heard by a vacation bench on Thursday, once the court’s regular session concludes for the day.Following the consent of all parties’ counsels, the case was adjourned by the high court to Friday for further proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court YS Avinash Reddy CBI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp