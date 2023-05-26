Telangana HC refuses to stay Group-1 prelims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Thursday declined to grant an interim stay on the conduct of the Group-1 prelims test scheduled for June 11, 2023. However, the court issued notices to the respondents named in a petition filed by B Venkatesh and 35 other Group-1 aspirants, and set the case for hearing on June 20, 2023. Initially assigned to Justice K Lakshman, the case was transferred to another bench after he recused himself from hearing it as one of his family members was scheduled to take the examinations.

The petitioners, all unemployed individuals, stated that the TSPSC chairman had issued a notification on September 5, 2022, inviting applications for the position of Group-1 officer. Responding to the notification, the petitioners and other eligible candidates applied online, obtained hall tickets, and appeared for the written exam held on October 16, 2022. However, the results of the exam have yet to be announced.

The petitioners further claimed that the Group-1 prelims exams held on October 16, 2022, were marred by a leakage scandal, where approximately 15 papers were leaked. As a consequence, the TSPSC decided to cancel the Group-1, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), and Deputy Accounts Officer (DAO) exams on March 17, 2023, rescheduling only the Group-1 exam for June 11.

