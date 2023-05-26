Telangana HC stays govt nod to NTR statue installation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the permission granted by the State government to instal a statue of the late NT Rama Rao (NTR) at Lakkaram Lake in Khammam town. The court was hearing a series of writ petitions filed by various parties, including Sri Adibhatla Sri Kalapeetam, Bharatiya Yadav Sangham, and Sri Krishna JAC, all contesting the installation of the NTR statue.

Appearing for the petitioners, Chalakani Venkat Yadav objected to the content of the Interlocutory Application submitted by the State government and the Vigraha Erpatu Committee. Yadav argued that the memo granting permission for the erection of NTR’s statue at Lakkaram Lake was issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government (I & CAD Dept.) in direct violation of the law, without proper authority or jurisdiction.

Highlighting specific legal references, counsel pointed out that the Principal Secretary’s memo contradicted both a Supreme Court order and a GO issued on February 18, 2013, as well as a circular dated December 18, 2016. According to these documents, the erection of statues in public places must be authorised by the Statue Committee, headed by the district Collector. While the Committee’s proposal allows for permissions in private areas after fulfilling specified regulations, the Supreme Court guidelines clearly prohibit the government from granting permission for statues in public spaces.

Drawing attention to this violation of the law, counsel for the petitioners argued that the respondents had issued the controversial approval letter for the NTR statue without proper legal authority. The court ordered a stay on the Principal Secretary’s note, suspending the permission granted for the installation of the NTR statue.

