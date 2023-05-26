Home States Telangana

TSRTC staff to stage hunger strike on May 30

The Employees Union State Committee has appealed to the workers to participate in a mass hunger strike at Indira Park on May 30.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who have been demanding the government to fulfil their long pending demands, including revision of pay scales and conduct of union elections, are gearing up for another strike.

The Employees Union State Committee has appealed to the workers to participate in a mass hunger strike at Indira Park on May 30. The union representatives said that though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to revise the salaries, but that promise remains unfilled to this day. “Back in 2019, the chief minister announced in the Assembly and also during the GHMC elections that the employees' salaries will be revised. We are still waiting for that promise to be fulfilled,” they said.

“Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao gave assurances on holding union elections. After that, there was no response from the government, and the employees’ union filed a writ petition in the High Court. The High Court directed the government to conduct the RTC society elections within three months,” said TSRTC Employees Union General Secretary K Raji Reddy. “The State government should follow the High Court’s directions and immediately conduct the union elections,” he added.

