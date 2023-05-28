Bal Bhavan helps children learn with fun what they love

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since 1966, the iconic Bal Bhavan has been a hub of creativity and fun for children in Hyderabad. Adorning the lobby are striking larger-than-life portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, watching over the young learners. As you step through the door, you enter a room where children’s drawings and paintings are proudly displayed on a massive board.

The lively lobby is bustling with children warming up for skating, while various craft chambers await exploration. In one corner, budding Bharatnatyam dancers practice their graceful moves, while the rhythmic beats of folk drums resonate from the top floor. The air is filled with joy and hope, as the summer camp at Bal Bhavan promises a bright future for its attendees.

For Hyderabadis, the annual summer camp at Bal Bhavan is a well-known and eagerly anticipated event. With a nominal admission fee of only Rs 50, children can choose two lessons from a diverse range of options like Bharata Natyam, creative art, innovative science, folk dance, skating, crafts, library, and music. SCs and STs enjoy free admission, and even after completing the summer camp, they can continue taking lessons every Sunday at no additional cost.

Under the motto “Vignanam, Vinodam, Vikasam” (knowledge, entertainment, development), Bal Bhavan has been nurturing young talents and empowering them to excel in their chosen art forms from an early age.

The teacher of creative arts, Kappari Kishan, shares that here at Bal Bhavan, children are encouraged to unleash their creativity in unique and unconventional ways. “They are given the freedom to express their thoughts and ideas through their artwork, transcending the boundaries of traditional painting,” says Kappari Kishan, who has been teaching here for three decades. He proudly mentions that his students have achieved remarkable success as artists and architects, with some even receiving national awards.

Although some courses like photography, kathak, clay modelling, veena, vocal music, mrudangam, tabla, drama organisation, and film operation have been discontinued due to staffing constraints, parents believe that reintroducing these classes or introducing new ones with dedicated teachers would uphold the legacy and pride of Bal Bhavan, which has thrived for over five and a half decades.

