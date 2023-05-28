Delhi services ordinance: 'Scrap it or face defeat in RS', KCR warns Centre 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Centre’s Ordinance granting powers to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) an ‘insult’ to the people of Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw the Ordinance promptly.

He warned that if a Bill to promulgate the move was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition would oppose it. Dubbing the Ordinance a ‘threat and challenge’ to the institution of democracy, Rao said the present situation was worse than the ‘dark days of Emergency’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann met Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here to seek his support against the Centre’s Ordinance. During their two-hour-long meeting, the three CMs discussed the ‘misrule’ and ‘mischiefs’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal said the BJP lacked sufficient numbers in the Rajya Sabha, and the non-BJP parties would defeat any Bill introduced in the Upper House to legitimise the Ordinance. He pointed out that the BJP had only 93 in the 238-member Upper House and urged the non-BJP parties to send a message by rejecting it, indicating that the saffron party would not retain power at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the Ordinance a ‘grave insult’ to not only the people of Delhi but the entire country, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was hindering the functioning of non-BJP-ruled State governments. He highlighted the transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, which was initially managed by the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit but later entrusted to the L-G by the Union government.

Modi working in contravention of apex court orders, alleges Kejriwal

“We fought (against the decision) in the high court and Supreme Court for eight years. After the apex court ruled in our favour, the Centre brought in an Ordinance within eight days,” Kejriwal said.

‘Country will respond to BJP the way it did to Indira’

Expressing support for Kejriwal, KCR said the “misdeeds” of the BJPl-led Union government had reached their peak. He accused the BJP of troubling non-BJP-ruled States and misusing Central agencies.

Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday

Rao drew a comparison between the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the elected government of Delhi and the Allahabad High Court’s verdict, which led to the imposition of the Emergency in the country. He recalled how the entire country had rejected Indira Gandhi after the Emergency and warned that the present BJP government was heading in a similar direction.

“India always reacts, when something is wrong. The present BJP (government) is also doing the same. The present situation is worse than the Emergency,” he said.

In an apparent dig at the PM, he said, “Your journey is towards Emergency. The country will reject it”.

Mann recounted their numerous court battles against the L-G to maintain control over the administration. He alleged that the BJP was misusing the Governor system, posing a threat to the federal structure. He stressed that while the Delhi L-G was “selected”, the Delhi government was “elected”, and criticised the Centre for allowing the L-G rather than the CM to have control over officers.

