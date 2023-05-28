ECI to revise voter rolls in Telangana with October 1 as cut-off 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India will commence the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in Telangana. As per the schedule announced, October 1, 2023, is the cut-off date for the final publication of electoral rolls on October 4, 2023.

The process of house-to-house verification conducted by Booth Level Officers will take place between May 25 and June 23. This step aims to ensure accurate and up-to-date information within the electoral rolls.

Further measures include rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations, as well as the removal of discrepancies in DSEs (District Statistical Offices), PSEs (Primary Statistical Units), and EPlCs (Electoral Photo Identity Cards). Efforts will also be made to improve the image quality of the electoral roll by replacing blurred, poor-quality, non-specification, and non-human images wherever necessary.

The period from June 24 to July 24, 2023, has been earmarked for the recasting of sections, finalisation of the proposed restructuring of section/part boundaries, and determining the location of polling stations, which will subsequently be subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

From July 25 to 31, 2023, the ECI will undertake the preparation of supplements and an integrated draft roll, with October 1, 2023, as the qualifying date. This integrated draft electoral roll will be published on August 2, 2023, initiating the period for filing claims and objections, which will span from August 2 to 31, 2023.

The disposal of claims and objections will be diligently addressed, with a deadline set for September 22, 2023. Following this, the Commission will seek permission for the final publication, database updating, and printing of the supplement, scheduled for September 29.

The highly anticipated final publication of the electoral roll will occur on October 4, 2023, marking the culmination of the extensive revision process.

The ECI has urged all eligible citizens who will attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2023, as well as those who missed previous enrollment opportunities, to file their applications for enrolment, objections, and corrections. To facilitate this process, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits, equipped with pre-filled BLO registers to verify the information with the head of each household.

The ECI requested electors to extend their cooperation to the BLOs during this special summary revision, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Applications for enrolment, objections, and corrections can be filed by all eligible citizens who will reach the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2023, until August 31, 2023, using Form-6, 7, and 8, respectively.

