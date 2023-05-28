Ex-MPs eye Rajya Sabha entry through Karnataka   

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to secure a seat in the Rajya Sabha, two former MPs from Telangana have set their sights on the upcoming vacancies in Karnataka. These former MPs, known for their close relations with Karnataka leaders and the party high command, have started lobbying to secure these seats.

According to sources, both leaders, engaged in a discreet competition, are working to establish a foothold in Karnataka with the intention of clinching a Rajya Sabha seat next year. Uninterested in contesting the Lok Sabha elections due to various reasons and having faced consecutive defeats in the 2014 and 2019 General Elections, the leaders have chosen to pursue a path to the Rajya Sabha instead.

Sources indicate that four Rajya Sabha seats will become vacant in Karnataka in 2024. However, it is not an easy task for the leaders who have high hopes of securing these seats.

The Congress is currently deliberating on accommodating leaders who played a crucial role in their recent electoral victory. Thus, the sources suggest that the former MPs might not find a place in the Rajya Sabha, and the party high command may instruct them to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka without expecting any Rajya Sabha nomination.

Having established close ties with influential leaders in Karnataka, these two former MPs have initiated discussions with them. Additionally, they have started lobbying to secure the assurance of support from leaders within the AICC.

Within Telangana’s Congress circles, there is speculation regarding why these former MPs are prioritising Rajya Sabha seats over their previous constituencies. Some party members believe that the focus should be on winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, as a Congress government in the State would increase the likelihood of securing a Rajya Sabha seat locally. However, these leaders seem to have chosen a different path in pursuit of their ambitions.

