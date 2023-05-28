Followers desert as Ponguleti, Jupally delay decision on political future

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dilly-dallying by former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao for the past four months about their next political move seems to have backfired. After being suspended from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on April 11, they are being wooed by both the BJP and the Congress. But they chose to wait for the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Their followers expected Ponguleti and Jupally to join one of the two parties. But that has not happened as they continue to hesitate on taking a final decision. As a result, their key followers faced with an uncertain political future are not happy with their leaders’ lack of clarity for months together as to which of the parties they want to sail with.

This has left the followers of Ponguleti and Jupally with no choice but to chart their own course. For instance, Matta Dayanand, a prominent follower of Ponguleti from Sattupally Assembly constituency, joined the Congress recently in the presence of AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC president Revanth Reddy. This has come as a huge setback for the former MP.

Similarly, in a blow to Jupally, his follower Vanaparthi Zilla Parishad Chairman Loknath Reddy has announced that he will continue in the BRS.

The two held meetings with the leaders of both the Congress and the BJP, giving rise to speculation that they would join either of the parties.

Many more followers of the two leaders may follow suit as the elections are nearing and the latter are not revealing their plans. Unless the duo joins one of the parties, there would not emerge a clarity as to how many tickets they would bag for their acolytes.

In this uncertain scenario, most of their followers are said to be taking their future into their own hands.

Though BJP ‘joinings committee’ chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender is holding a series of meetings with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, the latter are not sharing the details of the discussion with their followers which is proving to be another sore point.

