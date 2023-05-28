Home States Telangana

‘Friendly party’ AIMIM trains guns on Gangula

AIMIM Karimnagar president Sk Ghulam Ahmed Hussain emphasised that their opposition was solely directed at Kamalakar, not the BRS as a whole.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a surprising turn of events, the AIMIM has set its sights on BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, vowing to defeat him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking on behalf of the party, AIMIM town president Sk Ghulam Ahmed Hussain emphasised that their opposition was solely directed at Kamalakar, not the BRS as a whole. He pointed out that in the 2018 Assembly elections, Kamalakar secured victory with the support of Muslim votes.

However, recent grievances have emerged, with Ahmed Hussain stating that the Minister failed to fulfil his promise of supporting the AIMIM candidate for the Deputy Mayor post during the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections. Ahmed Hussain also accused Kamalakar of neglecting development in divisions represented by the AIMIM.

Karimnagar Assembly constituency holds a significant Muslim vote bank of approximately 61,000. AIMIM leaders have sent a warning message to the Minister, expressing their interest in contesting the elections if their party chief signals approval. They have been actively seeking support from Christian and Sikh communities, hoping that Kamalakar detractors will rally behind them.

As part of its strategic plan, AIMIM has bolstered its presence in 35 out of the 60 divisions in Karimnagar. Meanwhile, Kamalakar remains confident of his victory in the upcoming election, citing a lack of strong opposition leaders. 

